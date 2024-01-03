Man bashed near Coles Berkeley car park, rushed to hospital with head injuries

A 36-year-old man has been rushed to hospital following a brazen daylight assault in Berkeley.
Emergency services were called to the car park near Coles on Winnima Way at 9.15am on Wednesday, January 3 following reports of the attack.
"Paramedics treated a man in his 30s for head injuries and he's been transported to Wollongong Hospital," a NSW Ambulance spokesman told the Mercury.
The man is now in a serious condition in hospital.
The Mercury has contacted NSW Police for a statement.
The number of assaults has jumped in the Illawarra during the last 12 months.
In Wollongong there were 843 assaults during the past year, this is a 10.1 per cent jump on the 766 the year before.
The number of domestic violence assaults also jumped during the reporting period - from 643 to 682 - which represents an increase of 6.1 per cent.
Data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research for the 12 months to September 2023 shows assaults in Shellharbour also spiked.
There were 230 assaults (up 17.9 per cent on the 195 the year before) and 270 domestic violence assaults (up 12.5 per cent on the 240 in the previous year).
Kiama recorded the lowest number of assaults in the Illawarra, but numbers there also jumped.
There were 31 assaults (up from 25) and 35 domestic violence assaults (up from 30).
