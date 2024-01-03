Illawarra Mercury
Man bashed near Coles Berkeley car park, rushed to hospital with head injuries

Nadine Morton
Nadine Morton
January 3 2024 - 11:50am
A NSW Ambulance vehicle. File picture
A 36-year-old man has been rushed to hospital following a brazen daylight assault in Berkeley.

