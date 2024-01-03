Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Environment

Wollongong high-rise FOGO trial delayed by over two years

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated January 3 2024 - 4:58pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patrick Harrison has resorted to taking his kitchen scraps to the tip in lieu of a FOGO collection service for the apartment building he lives in. Picture by Adam McLean
Patrick Harrison has resorted to taking his kitchen scraps to the tip in lieu of a FOGO collection service for the apartment building he lives in. Picture by Adam McLean

A trial of FOGO collection in multi-unit dwellings in Wollongong has made no progress despite Wollongong City Council being awarded a grant of a quarter of a million dollars to roll out the service over two years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Environment
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.