Wollongong high-rise FOGO trial delayed by over two years

A trial of FOGO collection in multi-unit dwellings in Wollongong has made no progress despite Wollongong City Council being awarded a grant of a quarter of a million dollars to roll out the service over two years ago.
In the meantime, Wollongong apartment dweller Patrick Harrison regularly makes journeys to the tip to drop off kitchen scraps and garden trimmings in lieu of the service.
In April 2021, Wollongong council announced it received a $261,000 grant from the NSW government to roll out a trial of FOGO collection services to apartment blocks that don't have access to a green organics collection bin.
While tens of thousands of Wollongong residents living in standalone homes and some apartment complexes have diverted truckloads of general waste from landfill to be turned into compost, residents in multi-unit dwellings with private waste collection services cannot participate in the program.
The trial was intended to begin on July 1, 2021, run for 12 months and cover 1500 residences.
"A large and diverse portion of our community lives in units,' Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said when the grant was awarded in 2021.
"Adapting FOGO to meet their needs is vital to the long-term success of the program for Wollongong City Council."
However the council's annual report for the 2021-22 financial year revealed that the trial had not gone ahead, after being investigated due to COVID-19 restrictions. The report says the trial was postponed to early 2023.
In the next year's annual report, it is revealed that the trial still has not commenced, with the reporting noting "challenges" have been experienced.
"Council is working with the Environmental Protection Authority to determine the best way to progress this project," the report said.
A Council spokesperson said with almost all multi-unit dwellings accessing a FOGO service, fulfilling the grant criteria was "challenging".
"FOGO services continue to be expanded in multi-unit dwellings through normal service delivery," the Council spokesperson said.
"The high take-up of our standard FOGO services in [multi-unit dwellings] has made it challenging to meet the EPA grant requirements with the grant focussed on certain criteria of where trials can be held (e.g., only in residential dwellings that do not already have a FOGO service)."
Some residents have decided to take matters into their own hands.
Mr Harrison lives in a newly constructed apartment complex in Atchison Street and regularly takes containers of veggie scraps and coffee grounds to the Whytes Gully tip, but has to pay a fee to dispose of his offcuts.
An avid balcony gardener, Mr Harrison also drops his garden clippings to be recycled, rather than dumping them in the red bin in his apartment complex.
"Periodically I have a whole dead pot plant to get rid of. That becomes logistically difficult and you have to pay the cost to tip it," he said.
Due to the layout of the building Mr Harrison lives in, council garbage trucks are unable to access the storage room so the waste of the thirty units is collected in a skip bin and picked up by a private contractor.
Across the rest of the LGA, 37,000 tonnes of FOGO material has been diverted from landfill during the 2022-23 year from 74 per cent of households in Wollongong, with less than one per cent of FOGO collections being contaminated with non-organic waste, below the NSW average of 2.6 per cent.
State-wide, a mandate for council to roll-out FOGO collections will come into place from 2030. While over 40 councils around NSW have FOGO collection services, a challenge for further expansion is collecting in dense urban environments characterised by high numbers of apartments. The trial in Wollongong was intended to inform these plans.
"This [trial] will provide invaluable information for other Councils also looking into FOGO services for their communities," Mayor Bradbery said in 2021.
In the meantime, Mr Harrison will continue making regular trips to the tip.
"For me it's very much about the greenhouse gas emissions," he said. "The biggest impact that we can make as individuals is improve our food waste."
