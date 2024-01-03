Dapto SES volunteers deployed to help storm-ravaged Gold Coast community

Volunteer SES crews from the Illawarra have rushed to the storm-battered Gold Coast to help communities recover from widespread damage.
Severe storms have been lashing Queensland's south-east since Christmas, with a number of people dying in floodwaters.
Wild winds have brought down trees onto homes, businesses and roads, with Dapto SES' David Sheaffe, Paul Croft, Jordan Lee and Clifford Jackson deployed to the region to help.
"There's a huge number of trees down all across the Gold Coast and there's damage to roofs and houses," Mr Sheaffe said.
"Tiles have been blown off and trees have come down onto homes ... there's an enormous amount of damage from trees.
"A 100-foot [30 metre] tree has just ben pulled out of the ground and was put down on this poor person's fence.
"This is probably the worst damage I've seen in such a broad area."
The Dapto SES crews are among a huge deployment of emergency services personnel from NSW that have gone to the area to assist.
The local volunteers left the Illawarra on New Year's Eve and will return later this week when they are replaced with more crews from this region.
The wild weather has also impacted northern NSW with SES Commissioner Carlene York surveying the flood-ravaged Lismore on Wednesday, January 3.
