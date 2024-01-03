Thinking about a career change in 2024? Here's where you'll earn the most

It is one of the most common New Year's resolutions and over a million Australians make a career change each year, but not all jobs are created equal.
A new report released by Jobs and Skills Australia shows which trade qualifications provide the biggest bump in earnings, and courses for some of the top earners are provided by local Illawarra training organisations.
The best paying course, determined by a participant's post-training earnings, was Certificate IV in Train Driving, where students can expect a salary of $140,000 after graduating.
While this would involve driving interstate freight trains, for those looking for something a bit closer to home, the Certificate IV in Work Health and Safety offers a median income of over $80,000 and is offered by Illawarra training provider ITeC.
Business development manager Virginia Wren said the 12-month course was an in-demand qualification, particularly in the building and construction sector.
"Work health and safety is such a big area of compliance and risk management," she said. "They need people to be able to identify hazards and implement continuous improvements in work health and safety."
The top earning courses are predominantly in the engineering and related technologies fields, as well as management and commerce, but attract not only school leaves but a range of ages, with the median age for the top earner close to 50.
Ms Wren said these statistics were mirrored at ITeC, where the most popular courses were in the construction field, as well as business courses.
"It's great for existing workers, because we've all been locked away with COVID, people have put back professional development, so this is a great opportunity for existing workers to get some real life skills."
The expansion of the NSW government's fee free TAFE courses meant that many of the courses were free, including the Certificate IV in Work Health and Safety.
Across the country, those who completed a VET course had a median income uplift of $10,285, highlighting that additional training paid off for many.
"The consistent income uplift after training indicates the strong role of education and training in increasing economic outcomes, especially for disadvantaged cohorts," the report said.
Having a qualification was also in some cases a near guarantee of having a job, with the employment rate of those who complete the Certificate III in Correctional Practice over 99 per cent.
While construction and engineering qualifications where participants were largely male dominated the highest pay after graduating, the fields where participants were most likely to transition from unemployment into a job were in society and culture, education and food, hospitality and personal services, courses largely taken by women.
Students who completed courses such as Certificate III in Individual Support and Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care were the most likely to go from unemployed to employed.
Ms Wren said for students that go through ITeC having a qualification not only gives them an entry into the job market, but a pay boost as well.
"Being able to prove that they're not just going through the motions of going to work everyday, but they're looking at their career, their qualifications and their professional development is really great for employers as well."
