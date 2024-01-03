When I see Wollongong's big beach barriers, I get de-fencive

Opinion
There was a bit of an outcry in Bulli recently when a new fence appeared near the beach, a rather more imposing apparatus than the one advertised.
Did someone order jumbo size by mistake, asked the witty folks on the local discussion board. Others were less polite.
Big fuss over a little fence? Turns out people grow fairly attached to seeing an expanse of water at their local beach, and they expect a jolly good reason behind any attempt to mess with it. Just ask Alison Byrnes and the offshore wind proponents.
People had a hard time seeing the reason behind the Bulli fence. Built to accompany a widened shared path at the popular Trinity Row site, it seemed to solve a problem that didn't exist. "A fence we didn't need and no one asked for, but we all paid for," said one local.
Perhaps they hadn't seen the plans beforehand, perhaps they had. Wollongong City Council had advertised the proposal and your humble scribe reported it in this very organ. A bit smaller, to be sure, but at the time I was perplexed as to why it was necessary at all.
It was "a requirement to comply with current regulatory standards and guidelines", the council said. Standards and guidelines. Say no more.
The hill - described by council as a "cliff" - to the beach was small, the incline slow. Let's hope the stockade-lovers leave it there and stay away from the hill on Bulli Headland.
Bulli's fence may be ugly, but it's not new. Wollongong City Council is expert at this. I've scarcely seen better. Oh how they love a perfect palisade, a bodacious barricade ... a stonking stockade. A righteous railing, bar and paling.
If there were awards for it at the Local Government Association Wollongong would fill its trophy cabinet. They're super solid too, and built to withstand the rigours of seaside locations so less maintenance is needed. There might be an award for that too.
Bulli is just the latest. As its Great Barrier appeared, the city council held a month of consultation for a widened path at Austinmer, where winding roads and a narrow Lawrence Hargrave Drive make the northern part of Bike City even more dangerous for cyclists than the rest of it.
The next stage of the 70km Grand Pacific Walk would apparently include cycling fences and barriers to be constructed on the beach side opposite Glastonbury Gardens, an area used for decades by residents to get to the beach, families and people walking their dogs.
The council's reasons for the fence near the path, and barriers beside a nearby culvert, were again "safety" and "compliance".
But for most of the expanded path (apart from a dangerous corner) there was no barrier separating pedestrians and cyclists from cars on the busy road. The "compliant cycle and pedestrian barrier" was on the other side, between the path and the beach. Who is that protecting, and from what?
Up the road a bit, Wombarra ocean pool is one of the region's most gorgeous spots for a swim and a picnic, and it is now also the site of by a nice big shiny steel barricade standing between the picnic areas and the water.
Works to improve the sea wall resulted in an ever-so-slightly more pronounced drop, so a great new fence had to come too. It extends the whole distance of the people part of this venue, including the grassy picnic area to the south. And it's placed just at the perfect height so if you're sitting, you have to look through it to see the pool.
Proper fence, no amateurs involved here. And it's stainless steel, a little different to the galvanised barriers which adorn the Grand Pacific Walk around Coalcliff. Small mercies.
Wombarra deserves an extra mention for the special fenced pedestrian peninsula at the north edge of the enclosed zone. A narrow strip extends away from the picnic area, laid with mowed lawn, and of course, the aisle is fenced on three sides.
What could it be for? Stopping toddlers who may reach takeoff velocity on the strait? Saving the balls when people play outdoor tenpin bowling? I can only guess - I have yet to see anyone use this space.
Perhaps the fence itself is the attraction - for fence spotters! A way to draw palisade enthusiasts to the city along with all the tourist dollars they are renowned for throwing about.
Having frequented the Wombarra pool over decades I have never felt at risk of falling. Sure, that's just me, and I'm probably not the person at whom these apparatus are aimed.
I've felt more at risk from the broken oysters attached to the pool floor, always there just to the left of the in-ramp. I can't be sure but I suspect there have been more deep cuts to the feet of my family alone from these shells, than there have been people injured falling off the sea wall. Yes, we should have learned by now.
But there don't have to be injuries. When asked why such fences are necessary the council routinely states simply that they are for "safety" and "compliance". Better not argue with compliance.
It's been another summer with multiple tragedies on South Coast beaches, and would be many more if it weren't for life savers on patrol.
Once again people are tearing their hair out over how to stop people who can't swim taking their families into the surf a long way from the flags.
We can't permanently extend lifesaving patrol hours, apparently, and beaches "close" often with scores of people in the water.
But one thing's for sure: Wollongong's not going to have future visitors hypothetically injuring themselves by potentially stumbling off small hills near the beaches. Not on our watch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.