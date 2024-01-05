2024, the year we smash the glass ceiling!

For many years we have been talking about cracking the glass ceiling, getting a catalyst project out of the ground to prove it can be done.
A look into the Destination Wollongong crystal ball says 2024 is that year.
One of the real positives over the last 12 months is visitation levels returning to where they were prior to the COVID pandemic.
There is no business in Wollongong that doesn't benefit from rising visitor numbers and their return has seen cash registers ticking over like never before.
What is important now, is that we give these visitors reasons to spend money and create jobs and after eleven years of planning, 2024 is going to see some exciting opportunities become realities.
One of the key attractions of our region is undoubtedly our environment and this year will see the opening of some long-awaited infrastructure which will allow visitors and locals alike to enjoy the natural beauty of our escarpment.
Stage one of The Great Southern Walk, set to become one of the Great Walks of Australia, will open in June.
The final stages of the walk are being completed in the first half of this year involving the establishment of campgrounds and the finalising of the last remaining sections of the track.
Stage one completion will see a 67-kilometre track from Kamany Botany Bay National Park, into the Illawarra Escarpment State Conservation Area finishing at Southern Gateway Centre, taking visitors through stunning landscapes and into places of national heritage significance.
It will be a stunning addition to the growing ecotourism offerings of this region and a world-class asset for the future.
The Illawarra Escarpment Mountain Bike Network will also open mid-year.
The escarpment has long been home to informal trails but after an extensive planning process, world class trails will be established in areas of low ecological and cultural significance.
You don't need to look too far to understand the growth of mountain bike tourism and the potential benefits that brings to those regions which are able to offer riders an experience as epic and unique as we can.
This year we will open a new world-class tennis centre, part of the first stage of the Beaton Park master plan.
The work will turn Beaton Park into one of three regional tennis hubs in NSW, featuring 14 new courts of international standard.
Whilst these infrastructure projects will deliver major events and drive visitation, they are also legacy projects which will deliver great social outcomes for the community for many years to come.
The Illawarra will welcome its first five-star hotel, the Crowne Plaza in Shell Cove.
Expected to be completed in late 2024, The Crowne Plaza will be the jewel in the crown of our most important tourism assets, the Shellharbour Marina.
Alongside the Crowne Plaza, three other hotel DA's have been lodged in the Wollongong CBD. Limited accommodation capacity has been the major challenge for growing the visitor economy and whilst these projects will take several years to complete, the clock is now ticking.
In April, we are also expecting to see the completion of the North Wollongong Surf Club project, rewarding the community's patience with a first-class facility befitting the region and the iconic nature of North Wollongong Beach. No longer will we need to head to Queensland to enjoy a chicken snitty and pink lemonade by the beach.
Taking a deeper look into the crystal ball, our region is perfectly positioned to facilitate growth for the cruise industry now that Sydney Harbour has reached capacity.
We remain "open for business" when government and industry come calling.
The BlueScope Master Plan released late in 2023 is without a shadow of a doubt one of the most transformational projects our region has seen in decades and one which offers as much opportunity for tourism and hospitality as it does industry and the economy.
Wollongong has become known as a major events city after hosting our Olympic moment, the 2022 UCI Road World Championships. Could the region's next world championship be just around the corner? We will have to wait and see but stay tuned.
Wollongong has become known as a major events city after hosting our Olympic moment, the 2022 UCI Road World Championships. Could the region's next world championship be just around the corner? We will have to wait and see but stay tuned.
2024 stands to be a landmark year for our little patch of paradise. I hope yours is too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.