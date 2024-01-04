Illawarra Mercury
Charcoal hits chicken as El Jannah opens first Illawarra store

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated January 4 2024 - 1:01pm, first published 12:14pm
Restaurant manager Kyle Hardy with group operations manager Rachel Reilly in the new El Jannah at Albion Park Rail. Picture by Adam McLean.
Restaurant manager Kyle Hardy with group operations manager Rachel Reilly in the new El Jannah at Albion Park Rail. Picture by Adam McLean.

The Illawarra today gets its first taste of the charcoal chicken phenomenon that is El Jannah, with doors opening at the new Albion Park Rail restaurant.

