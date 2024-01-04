Charcoal hits chicken as El Jannah opens first Illawarra store

The Illawarra today gets its first taste of the charcoal chicken phenomenon that is El Jannah, with doors opening at the new Albion Park Rail restaurant.
The Lebanese chicken chain has a cult following across western Sydney, although that may be underselling its popularity.
To its devotees El Jannah is a taste sensation, famed for its fundamentals of marinated and charcoal grilled butterflied chicken, toum (whipped garlic sauce) and fresh flatbread. Hummus and pickled vegetables round out the plate.
After more than a year in the making, the new APR store on the Princes Hwy is cooking on coals which will rarely go cold. While development approval has been given for 24-hour operation, the store's opening hours will be 10am-11pm.
At least 58 local people have been hired already to work at the restaurant, management said, with 15-20 more workers still needed.
This restaurant will be the second franchise run by the Vantage Food Group, which will soon open a third in Tahmoor.
For the group's operations manager Rachel Reilly, it's the flavour that makes her business a good bet.
"The recipe is unbeatable," she told the Mercury a day before opening the doors to customers.
"It's just flawless - like it hits every one of your senses," she said.
"It looks appealing, it smells appealing, it tastes just flawless."
Good quality charcoal chicken isn't easy to find in Wollongong, with the traditional Greek milk bar-chicken shops mostly gone and nothing taking its place. It's this gap in the market El Jannah will make its own.
One job advertisement described the new location as "paradise" (El Jannah means 'paradise' in Arabic).
"Albion Park Rail's a great location," Ms Reilly said.
"The restaurant's in a great location and now we get to bring a great cuisine to a great demographic of people."
El Jannah started as a family takeaway shop in Granville, founded by Lebanese immigrants in 1988.
In recent years it has been on an expansion drive after hiring Brett Houldin as CEO. Houldin previously ran Craveable Brands, owner of chicken chains Oporto and Red Rooster.
Stores have opened in Canberra and Melbourne as the chain became a franchise operator, as Houldin said the challenge was making sure each outlet tastes just the same.
All the chickens are marinated at a single kitchen in Sydney before being sent out for cooking on site.
"We are very specific about how long our chicken cooks over an open flame, how hot it needs to be, how long it is held for in terms for when it is cooked and when it is consumed," he told SBS in 2022.
"Getting all that right is an art form. That is the number one priority. That is what we are known for. That's what we can do when others cannot."
Mr Houldin told the Mercury a "grand opening" would be held at Albion park Rail on January 13.
"As the vibrant green lights of El Jannah illuminate Illawarra, the restaurant looks forward to becoming an integral part of the community, fostering connections through the shared love of flavourful and satisfying meals," he said.
"Residents can anticipate the same high standards of quality and service that have made El Jannah a beloved culinary institution over the past 25 years."
