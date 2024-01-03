Teen charged after wild police chase, assault and citizen's arrest

A teenage boy has faced court on seven charges following an alleged break and enter, wild police pursuit and assault.
The boy, 16, allegedly stole a Toyota Corolla from Sydney's eastern suburbs and was next seen in Unanderra around 7am on Wednesday, January 3.
Police were patrolling the M1 near Unanderra when they spotted the stolen car being driven dangerously.
"Officers attempted to stop the Toyota however, the vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated before being terminated on Five Island Road at Unanderra, due to safety concerns," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
A short time later, the Toyota had lost control and crashed into a Mercedes at the intersection of the Princes Highway and Nudjia Road.
"The Toyota driver, a 16-year-old boy, was detained by members of the public in a nearby car park until the arrival of police, where he is alleged to have assaulted a 21-year-old man, punching him in the face," police said.
"The injured man was assessed by paramedics along with the driver of the Mercedes, a 78-year-old woman, who suffered minor leg injuries."
The teen was arrested and charged with:
He appeared at a children's court on January 3 and was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Tuesday, January 9.
