Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Wollongong's historic lighthouse damaged during overnight graffiti attack

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated January 4 2024 - 8:33am, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Large graffiti has been scrawled on Wollongong's breakwater lighthouse in the harbour. Picture by Nadine Morton
Large graffiti has been scrawled on Wollongong's breakwater lighthouse in the harbour. Picture by Nadine Morton

Wollongong residents have slammed the culprits behind a graffiti attack on the city's historic lighthouse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.