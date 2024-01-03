Wollongong's historic lighthouse damaged during overnight graffiti attack

Wollongong residents have slammed the culprits behind a graffiti attack on the city's historic lighthouse.
The breakwater lighthouse, which was built in 1871, now has large, black graffiti scrawled on it.
The black graffiti features a number of tags and words including: "Free mers now, not later", "f**k Gong cops..."
"4211 Qld" is also written. This is the postcode for areas west of the Gold Coast including Nerang, Carrara, Pacific Pines, Gold Coast and Highland Park.
Wollongong fisherman Quoc Nguyen is at the breakwall most mornings hoping to reel in a fish, and he's angry someone graffitied such an iconic symbol of Wollongong.
"It's not acceptable for graffiti to be on the lighthouse because it's historic," he said.
"This is the most attractive place in Wollongong."
Wollongong man Marty Morris said the graffiti is not a good look for Wollongong.
"Visitors will come and think it's great down here but 'how's the graffiti'," he said.
Mr Morris said the vandals are destroying part of the city's history.
"It's a cheap thrill [for the vandal] they're going to paint over it," he said.
There is no graffiti on the Flagstaff Hill lighthouse.
Wollongong is the only point on the eastern coast of Australia which has two lighthouses.
The old lighthouse at the end of the breakwater was designed by Edward Orphan Moriarty, the engineer-in-chief of the Harbours and Rivers Department NSW.
More to come.
