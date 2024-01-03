Dragons confirm signing of Warriors half

The Dragons have officially confirmed the signing of Warriors half Ronald Volkman for next season, bolstering skinny halves stock in the wake of Talatau Amone's de-registration.
The 21-year-old Volkman has notched five NRL games to date and will press to partner skipper Ben Hunt when the season kicks off in March, though Kyle Flanagan still appears odds-on to wear the No. 6 after initially being brought to the club as a hooking option.
"Ronald is a valuable pick-up for us at this stage of the pre-season and bolsters a position where we are currently in need of some more depth," coach Shane Flanagan said.
"The extra competition for spots will strengthen the entire squad while he also adds depth to our goal-kicking options."
It's an important pick-up with the play-making cupboard as bare as it has looked in a number of seasons after Jayden Sullivan - long touted as Hunt's eventual successor - was released from the final two years of his Dragons deal to link with the Tigers.
It was hoped at the time that Amone would be available but the 21-year-old's career is now in limbo after being found guilty of a rooftop hammer attack on a tradie at Warrawong prior to last season.
He narrowly avoided time behind bars and was sentenced to two-year intensive correction order and required to carry out 300 hours community service.
