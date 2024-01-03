Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Dragons confirm signing of Warriors half

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
January 4 2024 - 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dragons have signed Warriors half Ronald Volkman for 2024. Picture Getty Images
The Dragons have signed Warriors half Ronald Volkman for 2024. Picture Getty Images

The Dragons have officially confirmed the signing of Warriors half Ronald Volkman for next season, bolstering skinny halves stock in the wake of Talatau Amone's de-registration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
With season 2024 looming, Wolves put national comp on the backburner - for now
Can the Wolves cause a stir in the NPL NSW before their move to the National Second Tier? Picture by Adam McLean
Can Wollongong Wolves win the league before they enter the National Second Tier?
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.