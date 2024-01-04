Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

'You take the good with the bad': Ellen Perez on life as a professional tennis player

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
January 4 2024 - 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour tennis player Ellen Perez is excited for the year ahead. Picture on Ellen Perez' Twitter (X).
Shellharbour tennis player Ellen Perez is excited for the year ahead. Picture on Ellen Perez' Twitter (X).

Ellen Perez was just 16-years-old when she left the comforts of home in Shellharbour to chase her dream of becoming a professional tennis player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.