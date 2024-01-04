'You take the good with the bad': Ellen Perez on life as a professional tennis player

Ellen Perez was just 16-years-old when she left the comforts of home in Shellharbour to chase her dream of becoming a professional tennis player.
Over the past 12 years she has called Melbourne and the US home and travelled all over the world playing tennis tournaments.
It's been a journey that has garnered Perez a lot of on-court success, with the now 28-year-old having been ranked in the top 10 female doubles players in the world.
Perez has enjoyed the ride immensely though admits there has been challenges along the way.
She spoke to the Mercury just a couple of hours before featuring in the Australian team which beat Serbia 3-0 in their United Cup quarter-final tie in Perth on Wednesday night.
Perez touched on everything from her desire to breakthrough for a grand slam win at the Australian Open in Melbourne to the challenges of maintaining relationships while living out of a suitcase.
"Being a professional tennis player is maybe not the easiest lifestyle. I know a lot of people obviously say the life of a tennis player looks so fun and perfect, and it is at times, but yeah, it is tough," she said.
"There's a lot of big moments and things that you miss as a tennis player, being on the road all the time.
"You're always living out of a suitcase, you're always at airports, having to travel and there's never really a set routine at times. You have to be ready to go at all times to a new place and adjust to the conditions and time zones and things like that.
"Always being on the go is not the easiest lifestyle but saying that I do enjoy travelling to new places, seeing new countries, meeting new people, you know, all those different things.
"So you take the good with the bad. But obviously being an Australian and being so far from home, it's not easy to get back. And there is that element of missing home at times."
Perez was just 16 when she left her Shellharbour home and headed to Melbourne to further her tennis career.
She spent about two years there before heading to the US to play on the college circuit with the University of Georgia from 2014 to 2017.
"Then when I finished college I moved back to Melbourne just because it's the base of the Australian Open, it's where my training and coaches and all the good players are," Perez said.
"I haven't been home living in Shellharbour since I was 16. I'll always pop in, you know, once in the year.
"I usually get about a few days at home between coming home from a tour or whether it's Christmas time or something like that, I'll pop in for a couple of days.
"But most of the time I'm not in Australia. Australia is only kind of late November, December and then all of January for the Australian Open and then I'm off again in February.
"For a good chunk of eight to nine months of the year I'm overseas."
This lifestyle has made it hard for Perez to maintain relationships.
"That's definitely one of the toughest parts of tennis, I actually got out of a relationship late in August of last year," she said.
"It was a three and a half year relationship. I think personally for me, I think it came down to the lifestyle.
"It's not an easy lifestyle for someone to get involved in. Going forward I guess I'll just take things as they come.
"As a tennis player it's not easy to find someone that is able to travel the world with you or be able to understand the commitment that it takes.
"But that's the good and the bad of the tennis world."
Perez knew from a young age that her future lay in playing doubles.
It's proven a good decision, with five career doubles titles to her name and a career high ranking of number nine doubles player in the world recorded in June, 2023.
Now ranked 17 in the world, Perez has won $1,741,584 in prize money.
She has enjoyed success with a number of partners, especially her latest doubles partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez.
The duo are coming off making the final of the end of season invitational 2023 WTA Finals Cancun.
"Doubles has obviously come a little more naturally to me and I've had a little bit more success there," Perez said.
"At the moment I am partnering with Nicole Melichar-Martinez, she's an American girl and I've been playing with her since I would say May 2022, so a year and a half now.
"But through the years and kind of coming up the ranks, that's the toughest part, you're always mixing partners because you're mixing singles' lifestyle and doubles, and you are also playing with other friends who are not always going to the same events, and things like that.
"I did mix it up with a fair few Aussies early in my career. I played some with Jessica Moore, then Arina Rodionova, I was playing with Storm Hunter a little bit.
"Then I started to mix a few internationals like Zheng Sai-Sai, Ons Jabeur, Daria Kasatkina, I mean I mixed it with some of the better international girls in singles and doubles.
"It got to a point where I knew my doubles was where I could transition in terms of ranking points. This then kind of made it tough for my singles, because I couldn't play a lot of singles and doubles at the same time.
"So I kind of lent on playing doubles and finding a set partner who was a doubles player, and that's Nicole Melichar-Martinez.
"We've had a lot of success and it's allowed me to kind of play more doubles, which is fantastic."
Perez will join the Australian team in Sydney this weekend for the finals of the United Cup.
She will then hook up with Melichar-Martinez to prepare for the Australian Open.
"I actually haven't done too well at the Australian Open to be fair. Last year I made the second round. I've made second round quite a few times but never progressed past second round in the doubles.
"And I think same with mixed, I've won I would say always just one round."
She added a goal was to definitely do better in her home slam so to speak.
"I've had some good results in some of the other slams, making semifinals and quarterfinals.
"So to be able to do that in my backyard would be the ideal goal. As a team I think we're capable of it," she said.
"We've just come off making finals of the WTA Finals Cancun, so there's no reason we can't, it's just putting some good tennis together, hoping for some better draws than others, that plays a big part.
"But I think with the courts and the conditions here in Australia, it definitely suits us. So there's no reason we can't do well and we're definitely pushing for a much better result than the second round."
Looking forward Perez said her main goal was to win a grand slam.
"We've made semifinals of two of the slams and quarters of another slam, and finals of the WTA Finals, so we're mixing it amongst the best," she said.
"We obviously will set our sights on making another WTA Finals again, that's making the top eight teams for the year.
"A big goal would be top five. You know going that one better, I got to nine last year.
"Obviously solidifying a slam, making the top five, that would be the two big goals along with making the WTA Finals again."
Perez was also excited about the state of the women's game in Australia, and working under new Fed Cup captain Sam Stosur.
"It's exciting with Sam Stosur taking over as Fed Cup captain. She's another player I played some doubles with. I played a couple of tournaments and the Olympics, it was an awesome experience.
"I think a lot of Australians are excited to have her taking that leadership role amongst Australian women's tennis.
"I'm looking forward to what this year brings with her in charge. It should be a big year."
