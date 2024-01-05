The Mercury in 1928: When Windang's bridge dream was realised

Back in the 1920s, it wasn't easy to get from Wollongong to Shellharbour.
What was needed was a bridge near the lake's entrance - without it people could only cross from one side to the other at low tide.
In 1928, the Mercury called for a bridge to be built, noting the area's increasing popularity with tourists.
"There is no doubt as to the popularity of this resort, for it is estimated that there were between 5000 and 6000 people camping at the lake entrance and along the road to the port," the Mercury reported.
The paper felt the bridge was crucial if the city wanted to see the area prosper.
It took a while, but the dreams of a bridge came true. Construction on a timber bridge started in 1936 and was officially opened by 1938.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.