Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 1928: When Windang's bridge dream was realised

By Newsroom
January 6 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new bridge at Windang. c.1938. Picture via Shellharbour Images Shellharbour City Libraries.
The new bridge at Windang. c.1938. Picture via Shellharbour Images Shellharbour City Libraries.

Looking back at January 6, 1928

Back in the 1920s, it wasn't easy to get from Wollongong to Shellharbour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.