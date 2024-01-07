The Mercury in 2002: Firefighters wallets nicked as they fought bushfires

While Wollongong firefighters Michael Arnold and Jordan Gover were out battling bushfires, their wallets were lifted from the fire station locker room.
The thief then ran up a $6000 debt on Mr Arnold's Visa card.
Phillip John Pierson appeared in Wollongong Local Court charged with having the wallets in his possession, though he denied giving the Visa card a hammering.
Police facts tendered to the court said the wallets were found under thebdriver's seat when Pierson was pulled over outside Port Kembla Golf Course.
He said they belonged to mates and he put them there so they wouldn't get stolen but later said he had found the wallets in laneway close to the fire station.
The court sentenced him to three months in jail for possession of stolen goods.
