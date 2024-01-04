'We're still at the bottom': True test looms for resurgent Hawks

Illawarra has a new lease on life, but star guard Justin Robinson has no problem delivering a reality check ahead of a make-or-break month for the Hawks play-in aspirations.
The Hawks are 5-2 under interim coach Justin Tatum - and a lone bucket off being 6-1 - the run rebooting their play-in chances with 12 games remaining.
While the mood has unquestionably lifted, the burden of a 2-7 start still lingers in the task the foundation club faces to taste post-season action. It's something not lost on Robinson.
"We know what we're capable of doing, but we haven't got anywhere, we're still on the bottom of the ladder," Robinson said.
"We made a big turn but, if you look at it, I still think we should have beat Brisbane on the road with the one point loss. I don't think we're going to get carried away.
"When we recruited the guys that we recruited, we had this in mind from the jump and the 2-7 [start] was obviously underachieving for us. We've had a new lift with JT, but I think the pieces have been there.
"I think everyone's just been themselves and it's helped us get to where we are. It was just about putting them all together the right way and I think we're doing a good job with that.
"This stretch coming up is going to be tough, but we know that these games count for two rather than one. We're putting a big point of emphasis on getting those wins, but if we continue to be who we are, it'll put us in the right position to win those games."
The path to the play-in shapes as a genuine grind, with the Hawks facing four games in eight days on the other side of Friday's showdown with the Phoenix in Wollongong.
It's something the Tatum-led Hawks appear newly equipped for having kept rivals to 81 points a game, the best defensive record in the league during the interim coach's tenure.
It's a marked change from the 2-7 wobbles in which the Hawks regularly conceded triple digits, with Robinson saying Tatum has taken the Hawks "back to pre-school" in the defensive stakes.
"We're putting a huge emphasis on the of the defensive end," Robinson said.
"There's been games where we haven't been scoring it that well, but our defence has carried us over to take the win.
"We took a step back to pre-school. We went to step one and broke down our steps of what our principles were on defence and our rotations and things we should have got out the way in preseason but we didn't get around to it.
"I think that the guys that we have are defensive-minded, but we just thought we were going to implement that without putting in principle. Being able to go back to that and start from square one has helped us again." .
