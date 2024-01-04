Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man denies threatening to torch woman's house days after prison release

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
January 4 2024 - 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man denies threatening to torch woman's house days after prison release
Man denies threatening to torch woman's house days after prison release

A man accused of threatening to burn a woman's house down within days of his release from prison denies the allegation and will fight it in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.