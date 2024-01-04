Man denies threatening to torch woman's house days after prison release

A man accused of threatening to burn a woman's house down within days of his release from prison denies the allegation and will fight it in court.
Peter Robert Monaghan, 41, faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, January 4, charged with contravening an apprehended domestic violence order (ADVO) and stalking/intimidation.
The court heard Monaghan, a resident of the Shellharbour area, allegedly said to the victim: "I want $100 and my clothes and everything, otherwise I'll burn your house down".
Police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall said Monaghan was out on parole and on a community correction order for offences committed against the same woman at the time he allegedly perpetrated these crimes.
The court heard Monaghan was released from custody on December 22, 2023 and allegedly committed the new offences between December 23 and 26.
Sergeant Wall said he was "absolutely facing a term of imprisonment" if found guilty.
But lawyer Jack Murray said the intimidation allegation relied on the evidence of a single witness, and while Monaghan admitted to breaching the ADVO he denied the other offence.
Mr Murray said Monaghan would defend the intimidation charge.
Monaghan applied for bail and had to show why his detention was not justified, a higher threshold triggered because he allegedly committed the crimes while on parole.
Mr Murray said that if he were granted bail, Monaghan would be subject to the supervision of parole.
The court heard Monaghan had a shoulder injury, and his 16-year-old son, who was now in the care of grandparents, usually lived with him.
But Sergeant Wall argued he had not shown why his detention was not justified.
Deputy registrar Madeline Little agreed, and refused Monaghan's bail application.
He will return to Wollongong Local Court on Monday, January 8.
