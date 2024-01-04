Accused man left disappointed after release hopes scuppered

"What a disappointment" was the response from a man accused of assaulting police after he came within a whisker of getting released from custody, only to have his matter adjourned for several days.
As well as assaulting police, John Andrew Whalan, 50, is charged with common assault, using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend, and contravening an apprehended violence order.
Deputy registrar Madeline Little found Whalan had shown why his detention was not warranted due to his mental health and the support available to him, and granted bail - with a condition that his brother provide a written statement that he believed Whalan would comply with bail and could live with him in Bellambi.
This provoked concern from Whalan, who said this "could take months" because his brother was hard to reach.
Ms Little then adjourned the matter on Thursday to Monday, January 8.
"What a disappointment," a defeated Whalan said.
Wollongong Local Court heard that Whalan had to show why his detention was not justified, a higher bar for bail, because he was already on bail at the time he allegedly assaulted police.
Lawyer Jack Murray said Whalan had suffered a traumatic head injury in 2011, lived with comorbid mental health conditions, and was on a full National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) package under which he received comprehensive behavioural support.
Mr Murray said these mental health conditions made custody harder on Whalan, and reduced his moral accountability.
The alleged victim of the common assault was the antagonist in the incident, Mr Murray told the court, going to Whalan's home and banging on his door with a stick.
He said Whalan would not necessarily receive a full-time jail sentence if found guilty.
Whalan also told the court that he was awaiting surgery for a brain aneurysm.
Mr Murray said Whalan had instructed he could stay with his brother in Bellambi if granted bail, although he had not been able to reach the brother to confirm this.
But police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall said Whalan had not shown why he should be released, saying he was facing imprisonment and was already on community correction orders for intimidation and assaulting police.
Sergeant Wall said there were concerns he would endanger the safety of the victim - whom he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill - and commit offences.
She said Whalan was "highly aggressive" after he was taken into custody and the alleged assault against police was caught on CCTV.
Court records show the alleged assault against police did not result in injury.
Once released on bail, Whalan will have to report to police three times a week, and not go within 100 metres of an address in Helen Brae Avenue, Fairy Meadow.
