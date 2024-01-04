Wollongong cop knows first-hand how blood donations can save lives

One of Wollongong's top cops knows only too well how blood donations can help save lives, after all it's happened to some of his own family.
There was a swarm of blue on Kembla Street on Thursday, January 4, as cops young and old rolled up their sleeves and prepared for a needle.
Chief Inspector Matthew Glasgow was among those donating blood as part of the NSW Police's annual Bleed4Blue campaign.
"I've had family members be involved in not only trauma type incidents, but in hospital with things like cancer, kidney treatments," he said.
"It's used for a lot of things. People think trauma, but blood and platelets and different things are used for multiple medical conditions."
The first-time donor wasn't nervous, but he'd done his research ahead of being jabbed.
"Something like 14 million people in Australia are eligible to give blood, but only 500,000 do," he said.
"There's like 33,000 units are required each week for Australia. You might think locally, but blood could be transferred around out of Australia."
Constable Charlotte Oliver was among the group of 10 officers donating, and the first-time donor was still smiling as registered nurse Katelyne Bath prepared to take the blood donation.
It's been a while since Sergeant Anthony Well donated blood, but he joined his colleagues in rolling up his sleeve.
One in three people in their lifetime will need a blood product, but only one in 30 donate, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood group account manager Megan Green said.
"We do see that 34 per cent of our blood potentially goes to cancer patients," she said.
"Whereas two per cent on the other end of the scale is for for trauma patients."
With so many people away on summer holidays or busy, Ms Green pleaded with the community to donate blood or plasma.
"It really is important to be able to come in, and even just give that one extra donation a year," she said.
"If you're doing it once a year, can we make it two times a year to really support those patients in need of a blood product."
Bleed4Blue was launched following the stabbing of an officer in Maroubra on Australia Day in 2018, and in six years it's generated more than 25,000 blood donations.
The campaign challenges police officers across Australia to take part, to see which state or territory can donate the most blood.
So far NSW police officers have made 541 donations, including 267 whole blood donations, 298 plasma and 12 platelet donations. This accounts for 1623 lives saved.
You can choose between donating plasma, blood or platelets. If you don't know your blood type, book the donation that best suits you.
Then, check your eligibility, find a donor centre and book in.
