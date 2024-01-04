Bulli Pass collapse: developer had been ordered to make it safe

A townhouse development on Bulli Pass where walls collapsed under slipping earth had been ordered by Wollongong City Council stabilise the site back in August.
In the days after Christmas, following heavy rain, state regulator SafeWork NSW was called to the site after the collapse caused at lease two walls to fail.
The site at 88A Princes Hwy, Thirorul, is downhill from neighbours who had been raising concerns for some months, including one, real estate agent Wendy Ristuccia, who has documented expanding cracks in her pool structure.
At a site meeting in September the council told the builder to follow the advice of a geotechnical report to ensure stability.
In October this was escalated to a Development Control Order, but the council said the retaining walls ordered had been "built but not completed" before the collapse.
"Council advised that the owner should comply with the report and ensure the retaining walls were installed under supervision of the engineer," a council spokeswoman said.
"In October 2023, Wollongong City Council issued a Development Control Order for the owner to comply with their development consent in relation to stabilising excavation.
"In December 2023, the retaining walls were built but not completed. They appear to have since failed under the pressure of heavy rainfall.
"Council Officers have visited the site a number of times since the owner started building at the end of 2022. This week, Council Officers again attended the site and will take the appropriate regulatory action to ensure the excavated areas are stabilised."
The current builder is MGM Construction and Development, a western Sydney firm owned by Michael Mikhail. There had been multiple builders involved beforehand, during the period Ms Ristuccia complained, so it is not clear where fault lies for the recent collapse.
The Mercury has tried to contact Mr Mikhail via phone call, SMS, Facebook and email.
The private building certifier is a company called Building Certifiers, run by Samy Mikhail.
The Mercury spoke briefly with Samy Mikhail on Tuesday and he said the issues were for the builder. Calls to his phone on Thursday went straight to voicemail. This was the number listed as the manager contact on the building site gate.
Wollongong City Council said certifiers were responsible for inspect for compliance, but not supervise building work
"The Private Certifier is still appointed as the PCA (Private Certifying Authority) for the development," the spokeswoman said.
"The PCA role is to inspect building work at specific stages to determine consistency with approved plans, and compliance with legislative requirements and conditions of consent. They are also responsible for taking action to address non-compliant work and, if needed, report it to the appropriate authority, such as the local council.
"Certifiers do not supervise or manage building work. Council is now involved as the PCA has reported concerns with the stability of the excavation."
SafeWork NSW is investigating the incident.
