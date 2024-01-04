New jetskis for Illawarra but calls for emergency beacon unanswered so far

Illawarra's surf lifesavers might have received two new jetskis, but they're unsure if they'll get an emergency response beacon in the latest government rollout.
The right equipment is vital in saving lives, and jetskis are used time and again to rescue people while ERBs provide a link to help for the public during an emergency.
This week the Minns Government gave 14 new jetskis to NSW surf clubs, including one to Coalcliff and Windang.
"The one at Coalcliff can go right up to the Royal National Park and we recently used three in our search for a missing UOW student off Fairy Meadow," Illawarra Surf Life Saving duty officer Anthony Turner said.
Jetskis are used in 13 per cent of rescues and they can be quickly moved up and down the Illawarra as needed. Lifesavers also use them to move sharks away from beaches to help keep swimmers safe.
"The vibrations of our motor generally move the marine animals further out to sea," Mr Turner said.
ERBs are installed at unpatrolled beaches and they provide a direct line to triple-0 in an emergency. An additional 35 of them will be added to 'black spot' beaches in NSW, however a location of where they will be located is yet to be released.
Austinmer lifesavers recently called for the installation of an ERB following a mass rescue of eight people outside patrol hours.
Illawarra and the South Coast has had a spate of rescues and drownings in the past year, including a fisherman who drowned off Kiama Blowhole on May 2 and a man who drowned while boating off Bermagui.
There has also been many close calls including teens caught in a Bulli rip on September 20, and teenagers who rescued swimmers at Jones Beach on November 14 and four days later six people were caught in a rip at Kiama Surf Beach.
The region already has 11 ERBs, including: Coniston, Corrimal, Hill 60 at Port Kembla, Lake Illawarra entrance, Puckeys, Sharkies, Shellharbour South Beach, Kiama Blowhole, Kendall Beach and South Bombo.
In September 2023, the NSW Government pledged $23 million over four years to Surf Life Saving NSW, in this $18 million will be allocated to additional resources and equipment, including 67 new jetskis.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.