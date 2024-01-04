Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong SES top in state for 2023 flood rescues

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated January 4 2024 - 3:39pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding at Carrington St, Woonona, not dated. Picture supplied by NSW SES Wollongong Unit
Flooding at Carrington St, Woonona, not dated. Picture supplied by NSW SES Wollongong Unit

After a mammoth year of flood rescues in 2023, the Illawarra SES unit isn't putting their feet up just yet but instead selflessly helping out Queenslanders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.