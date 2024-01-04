Wollongong SES top in state for 2023 flood rescues

After a mammoth year of flood rescues in 2023, the Illawarra SES unit isn't putting their feet up just yet but instead selflessly helping out Queenslanders.
Statistics from the State Emergency Services reveal Wollongong was the most activated unit for flood rescue in the entire state in 2023.
The Wollongong volunteers were hard at work with 17 completed rescues and 623 individual tasks, making it the fourth busiest unit in the state.
NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York APM thanked volunteers across the state for helping their communities throughout the year.
"Our hard-working NSW SES members have worked tirelessly at all times of day and night this year to assist their communities through emergencies," Commissioner York said.
"Volunteers have given up their Christmas holidays to help with flood and storm response across the state."
Across the state the busiest month was February and the busiest day was February 9 after severe weather impacted Metropolitan Sydney, the Illawarra and South Coast.
The commissioner also recognised that it's not just their own communities that volunteers have assisted with many deployed interstate and overseas.
Across the four Illawarra units, which include Kiama, Dapto, Wollongong, and Shellharbour, there were 26 flood rescues and 1327 incidents in 2023.
