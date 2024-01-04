Illawarra powering NSW charge at national indoor championships

Illawarra South Coast players are well represented in the State teams as the men's team go to defend their indoor title in the Australian national indoor hockey championships in Canberra this week.
Former World Cup indoor players Heath Ogilvie and Jack Hayes will spearhead the NSW attack as they challenge their 14th consecutive title.
Other Illawarra players in the team are Scott Govers, Jack Donovan, Callum Mackay, Tom Miotto and current Australian indoor player William Orth who played in last years World Cup in South Africa.
Fellow Illawarra players Tom David, Riley Nilan and Joel Westblade are in the NSW Blues team and will be coached by Illawarra's junior coach Ernie Orth.
Hayes, who recently captained the NSW Pride team to runners-up in the Hockey One and went to the 2018 indoor World Cup in Berlin, sees the ACT as their major opposition.
" I think we are still in the box seat but as Hockey One shows, box seat doesn't mean anything unless you take care of it on the day," Hayes said.
"So, we'll see how it unfolds and should be an exciting few days."
The competition began on Wednesday, with the semis and finals set for Saturday and Sunday for both the men's and women's.
Other competing teams are the ACT, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and Tasmania.
The ACT have always been NSW's main men's opponents in recent years and boast the Staines hockey brothers who recently played in the last indoor World Cup.
The NSW women's team boasts Illawarra players Kelsey Hughes, Tegan Newhouse, Lucinda Preeo, Helena Tobbe and Brooke Welsh and local coach Shane McLeish.
Australian indoor player Hughes completed an indoor hockey season in Austria last year and will bring an immense experience to the team in Canberra.
Illawarra players Imogen Fowles, Ella Gibson, Kyah Gray, and Meg Lye will represent the NSW Blues. The NSW Under 21 men's will see Sam Wright-Smith, Riley Nilan and Dapto ace goalkeeper Dylan Simmons whilst the NSW Blues will feature Joel Westblade and Scott Cristafi.
Imogen Fowles will also play in the NSW women's Under 21 team to be managed by former Australian indoor and Illawarra player Emma McLeish.
The championships will also feature the Under 13s, 15s and 18s titles and Illawarra South Coast is also represented here. Tim Arthur and Henry Jones will play in the boys Under 18 team and Robert Frew in the Under 18 Blues team.
Albion Park's Justin Murray will feature in the boys Under 15 team.
A number of the Illawarra players all represented the region in the indoor State championships and won both the senior men's and women's State titles.
