Police search for girl, 15, missing from Balgownie for a week

By Newsroom
January 4 2024 - 4:09pm
Caitlyn Goyen, 15. Picture from NSW Police Force
Caitlyn Goyen, 15. Picture from NSW Police Force

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl who was last seen in Balgownie a week ago.

