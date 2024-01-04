Police search for girl, 15, missing from Balgownie for a week

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl who was last seen in Balgownie a week ago.
Caitlyn Goyen, 15, went missing after leaving a Balgownie Road home about noon on Thursday, December 28.
Police were contacted when no one was able to make contact with her.
Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Caitlyn is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 165-170 centimetres tall, of a medium build with light brown hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and white sneakers at the time she was last seen.
Caitlyn is known to visit the Campbelltown and Liverpool areas, and use the Sydney train network.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
