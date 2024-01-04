Plan for accessible signage in Wollongong awaiting funding that isn't there, yet

Wollongong City Council has deferred a key action item in its disability action plan in the hope the council may receive funding from the NSW government.
In Wollongong council's 2022-23 annual report, the installation of tactile and braille street signage throughout the Wollongong local government area is listed as delayed, with the comment that "Transport for NSW advised funding may become available after the completion of their Customer Experience Strategy".
The action item was originally included in Wollongong council's 2020-2025 Disability Inclusion Action Plan as one of more than two dozen initiatives to "Create Liveable Communities".
This followed feedback on the previous Disability Inclusion Action plan that revealed people with disability and their families and carers found the city's footpaths difficult to navigate.
Feedback on the updated plan identified more accessible signage as one of the key points of community concern.
While included in the Disability Action Plan, when initiative was included in Council's operational plan for 2022 and 2023, it is noted that it is subject to funding.
A spokesperson for Wollongong City Council said the installation of tactile and braille street signage was one of numerous initiatives rolled out as part of the council's disability action plan.
"Where possible we've allocated money through our annual budget," the spokesperson said. "For some projects we've approached external sources to help us achieve the actions in our Plan."
The Wollongong council spokesperson noted some transport infrastructure such as train stations were not managed by Wollongong council, and as such the implementation of tactile wayfinding and braille signage would require buy-in from agencies such as Transport for NSW.
"As a key stakeholder in the project, we've approached Transport for NSW to provide funding to allow us to roll-out this project. Transport for NSW have advised us that funding may become available for this project after the completion of their Customer Experience Strategy. We will continue to work with Transport for NSW so that we can complete this project when we can."
Transport for NSW is updating its Disability Inclusion Action Plan, which incorporates how to improve signage and wayfinding for passengers, however no funding for local projects is attached to the plan, as yet.
"Transport for NSW understands the unique challenges faced by visually impaired pedestrians and is working towards creating a safer environment," the spokesperson said.
"This includes implementing measures like accessible infrastructure that gives pedestrians right of way, audible signals at signalised intersections, deployment of B-Poles with Braille at bus stops and incorporating tactile indicators to assist with navigation."
For Carol Heijo, a board member at The Disability Trust, Wollongong was mixed when it comes to accessibility. Ms Heijo navigates the city with a mobility cane and having grown up in Wollongong since she was 12, knows the city well.
"Some of it is accessible and other parts of it are not accessible," she said.
For example, the Crown Street Mall with its variety of surfaces and lack of a clear path for walkers can be a challenge, but Ms Heijo said designing for all abilities often was the most sensible outcome.
"At the front of all school hall stages, there are three or four steps leadings to the stage, and around the back of the hall, there's a ramp," she said.
"You don't need both. If you just put in a ramp, everybody can use it - someone who uses a wheelchair, someone who uses a cane, or someone who has a pram.
"When you make things accessible for people with disability, you're usually making things accessible for everybody."
A key way to achieve this outcome was by involving people of various abilities in the design and consultation on projects, Ms Heijo said.
"More consultation with people with lived experience around accessibility would be really useful, and it would also enable council to get bang for their buck."
