Splodge went missing almost three years ago. She's finally home

When Splodge disappeared suddenly back in February 2021, her adoring owners Cathy and Sam Jaye assumed the worst.
A "sooky cat" who didn't roam, they thought Splodge would have come home if she could, and extensive efforts to find her - posting in Facebook groups, ringing vets, walking and driving the streets - failed to turn up any sign of her.
That is, until Wednesday, when Mr Jaye received a phone call from Anne McNaughton at Lost and Found Pets Illawarra Inc to tell him they had gotten a cat whose microchip revealed she was Splodge.
"I just couldn't believe it, I couldn't believe it," Mrs Jaye said.
"We've had a few rough years, Sam and I... It's still hard to believe."
Splodge was found in Crest Road, Albion Park, a relatively short distance but over the hill from the Jayes' previous home in Hillside Drive.
The woman who brought her in, Monique, said Splodge had been hanging around her home the past two to three years but she was well-looked after, so she assumed she was someone's cat.
But when Splodge showed up at Monique's home seemingly upset on Wednesday, Monique took her in to have her microchip scanned.
"When the lady who found her brought her over, she was crying as much as I was," Mrs Jaye said.
Splodge has been part of the family since the day she was born to the Jayes' daughter's cat in September 2014.
Her disappearance almost three years ago was a blow to the couple.
"It was heartbreaking," Mrs Jaye said.
"She was a really lovey cat, always on our laps and purring up to us. She was our baby, I guess."
For Ms McNaughton, being able to return Splodge home was "fabulous and it makes everything that we do and all of the nights that we sit up worrying... so worthwhile".
Ms Jaye said Splodge would now remain an exclusively indoor cat.
Splodge, for her part, is still getting used to being in a new house with new cats, but remembers her family.
"We're definitely getting some treats to her, and we're getting some love back," Mrs Jaye said.
Mrs Jaye said her story highlighted the importance of microchipping pets and keeping contact details up-to-date - in the time since Splodge went missing, the Jayes had moved house but luckily kept the same phone number.
In NSW, all cats and dogs must be microchipped by 12 weeks of age or before they are sold or given away.
Ms McNaughton said even indoor cats should be microchipped, in case of unexpected events that could lead to pets escaping the home.
RSPCA NSW says microchipping a cat costs about $60.
Occasionally discounted microchipping is offered for certain people on low incomes or government assistance.
