Family mourns doting Unanderra dad after shock death at 21

In life Jayden Parisi dedicated himself to helping others, and it is something he has continued to do even in death.
The young father died on January 2, 2024, six days after suffering a cardiac arrest triggered by an asthma attack.
He only turned 21 on December 19.
While Jayden could not be saved, he has gone on to save the lives of six children and young people through the donation of his heart, liver (which went to two recipients), pancreas and kidneys.
His partner, Leilani Lambert, described him as a "gorgeous soul" and said she had never found someone with such a big heart.
Jayden was a passionate person who held a lot of hopes for his life.
Among them was being a dad - when he found out he was to become a father, Leilani's mother Louise Lambert recalled that he was "over the moon".
"He was more excited when he found out he was a girl dad. He wanted me to buy him a hat that said 'girl dad' on it," Leilani recalled.
Eight months ago Alora-Lee arrived, and Jayden became a doting father to the little girl who was the centre of his world.
"Even before she was born, he wanted to do better for her and give her an amazing life. And that's all he used to say to me, all the time," Leilani said.
Jayden was Wollongong born and bred, growing up Berkeley and living for the past few years with Leilani, Louise and this year Alora in Unanderra.
He was the second of seven children in a close-knit family, a man who idolised his late mother, Kristy, and was very close to his pop Stephen.
"Jayden was a family man, he didn't mind what he was doing as long as he spent it with the people he loved and who loved him," Leilani said.
He is remembered as someone who loved to dress up - both nicely and in fancy dress - and a man who would do anything to make someone laugh.
Leilani said he liked to keep busy, whether it be home improvement projects or walking the dog, and as a Roosters supporter and former cricket player, he loved talking about sports.
Jayden worked as an assistant in nursing (AIN) at Wollongong Hospital and aspired to become a registered paediatric nurse.
Prior to starting his job at Wollongong Hospital, he worked at Berkeley Medical Centre and in aged care; his sister Taleah Parisi recalled healthcare was a long-time career goal, one he had been working towards since year 9.
For a long time he wanted to become a paramedic, but later shifted his focus to nursing.
"He was well-known because of how much he went above and beyond in his profession," his sister Courtney Knightley said.
One of the last occasions the family spent together was Christmas Day, enjoying a game of Cards Against Humanity together - which Jayden won.
Jayden's loved ones hope his story will highlight the dangers of asthma and the importance of staying vigilant when it comes to such conditions.
On the morning of December 28, 2023, Jayden woke up short of breath.
He had run out of ventolin overnight and the ambulance was called, but he stopped breathing and Leilani and Louise had to work on him until paramedics arrived.
But Jayden had suffered a cardiac arrest and sustained irreversible brain damage.
"It just happened so quickly," Leilani said.
Jayden had asthma his whole life and Leilani said on this occasion it still crept up on him, even though it was well-managed; he was otherwise fit and healthy, and only had the occasional flare-up of the illness.
However, his loved ones take some comfort from his decision to be an organ donor.
"We knew it was what Jayden wanted, so in a way it fulfils our hearts for Jayden, " Taleah said.
With a GoFundMe fundraising page telling Jayden's story, Leilani said she had had organ recipients reach out to share their stories and say thank you.
Jayden will be farewelled at Lakeside Memorial Park in Dapto at 1pm on Friday, January 12.
Money raised through the GoFundMe will cover the remaining costs of the funeral, and support Leilani and her daughter as she takes time off work to grieve Jayden.
It can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/rxyky-house-rebuild.
