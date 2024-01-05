Wollongong McDonald's wants 'golden arches' sign more than double allowed size

Fast food giant McDonald's has plans to renovate its Fairy Meadow outlet - with a "golden arches" sign more than double the size allowed under planning laws.
The sign on a pylon would have an area of 18 square metres, while the maximum advertising area allowed for a pylon sign in a business zone is 8 square metres.
McDonald's says this is a "minor" contravention and the larger size is justified because not all the surface area of the 18 square metres is filled by the giant M.
"The total advertising area of the sign is approximately 18m2," it states in the compliance assessment for its Development Application (DA).
"However, the display area is not whole as the element is the McDonald's 'M' which is naturally lacking area.
"Herein, variance from this control is considered minor and appropriate as this sign is intended to service the adjoining highway."
The sign would be the same height as the one already in place.
"This does not protrude above the dominant skyline considering the medium-density residences at the rear of the site," the assessment states.
Another sign featuring the name of the business is also larger than the rules permit - 0.25 square metres.
McDonald's says this is necessary in accordance with the chain's signage scheme.
"Considering these figures, the McDonald's name and 'M', are the sole representations of the brand, there are no feasible alternatives," it states.
It is unlikely many people in Wollongong do not know about the location of the Fairy Meadow McDonald's.
It is perhaps the most prominent in a gathering of drive-through fast food outlets on one of Wollongong's busiest intersections.
The location is known to locals as "Cholesterol Corner" for its proliferation of fried food - so much so, this name turns up on a Google maps search in Wollongong.
McDonald's says the public interest is served by its renovation, as "the visual amenity of the area is preserved by enhancing the visual quality of the development as existing".
McDonald's was contacted for comment.
The McDonald's DA is on public exhibition until January 12.
