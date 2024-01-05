Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong McDonald's wants 'golden arches' sign more than double allowed size

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated January 5 2024 - 6:33pm, first published 5:56pm
The 'golden arches' sign at Fairy Meadow is not big enough, according to McDonald's plans. Picture by Adam McLean.
Fast food giant McDonald's has plans to renovate its Fairy Meadow outlet - with a "golden arches" sign more than double the size allowed under planning laws.

