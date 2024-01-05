Man dies in Far South Coast river as summer drowning tragedies continue

A man has died after being pulled from a river on the Far South Coast.
Emergency services were called to Yowaka River at Nethercote, about eight kilometres from Eden, at 3pm on January 4 after eyewitnesses spotted him struggling in the water.
Despite efforts from paramedics and police the 53-year-old man was unable to be revived.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
It was the latest in a string of tragedies on the state's south coast, with four people drowning and many more needing rescuing.
A search for a 19-year-old man who went missing in the surf at Congo on Boxing Day has been suspended.
The young man saved a family member who was struggling in the surf before he got caught in a rip himself and was swept out to sea.
A week before Christmas, police found the body of a 60-year-old Victorian man who went missing at Haywards Beach, Bermagui on December 12. His unmanned boat had washed ashore earlier.
On December 30, a man aged in his 40s drowned at the unpatrolled Conjola Beach after being pulled unconscious from the water.
On Christmas Eve a man was pulled from the water at Culburra Beach, east of Nowra, and rushed to hospital in a critical condition after surf lifesavers performed CPR on him.
A number of major rescues have occurred in the Illawarra recently, including a mass rescue of eight people at Austinmer Beach.
A group of teens were caught in a Bulli rip on September 20, while Kiama teenagers rescued swimmers at Jones Beach on November 14 and four days later six people were caught in a rip at Kiama Surf Beach.
Paramedics and lifesavers are pleading with people to stay safe around water after a 25 per cent increase in drowning deaths in Australia on 2022.
