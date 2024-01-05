Koonawarra teacher Kye Foster starts dream job at NSW's first Aboriginal bilingual school

Koonawarra Public School teacher Kye Foster is getting ready to fully immerse himself in his culture at the state's first Aboriginal bilingual school.
He will spend a year teaching at Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School in Coffs Harbour where students and teachers speak Gumbaynggirr language.
"Each class has a language teacher and a curriculum teacher and I'll be more of a curriculum style teacher," Mr Foster said.
"I'll get to do language classes every afternoon, as well as being immersed in it all day during work."
It's not just a professional dream for the 27-year-old from Woonona but a chance to become fluent in his family's language.
"For me, it's really an opportunity to go and reconnect with my grandmother and great-grandmother's family," the Gumbaynggirr man said.
"Nan didn't have the opportunity to learn with the language sort of being not spoken for a long time ... to be able to go and continue it and have it re-emerge in our family and continue to build it in the Coffs Harbour area is just so, so lucky."
The bilingual school started in 2022 and embeds the Gumbaynggirr language, cultural perspectives, and traditional philosophies within their teaching.
Their motto is "two path strong" which encourages students to be strong in culture and education.
"At least one day a week they go out on country ... and show them sacred sites and teach them cultural ways," Mr Foster said.
Koonawarra Public School is the first school Mr Foster has taught at and he's been at the Dapto school for four years.
Nearly 40 per cent of families at the school are from an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander background.
Deputy School Principal Brent Pritchard said Mr Foster is a "passionate young fella" who puts in the extra yards.
He has organised school events and built connections with the local community and Elders.
"The kids love him ... he's probably one of the top most trusted teachers there amongst the kiddos," Mr Pritchard said.
The Koonawarra school partners with Dr Jodi Edwards and Gumaraa to teach students the Dharawal language.
Each class is named after a Dharawal word such as Gugara (kookaburra) or Burra (eel).
"All the maths lessons have the numbers system built into it. I think pretty much every lesson, every day there is language in it," Mr Pritchard said.
Dr Edwards who is a Walbunja woman of Yuin Nation and has a kinship connection with Dharawal Country, said Mr Foster is a remarkable man.
"He's really dedicated himself to trying to help restore Dharawal language in the [Koonawarra Public] School," she said.
"To have him now go to Giingana it's going to be a very valuable resource for the Illawarra in establishing language lessons in our classrooms."
Besides learning about his own culture Mr Foster plans to return to the Illawarra in a year (or possibly two) empowered with new ways to support all students to connect with Aboriginal culture.
"To connect to over 60,000 years of knowledge to improve their own lives and their own connection to places they live," Mr Foster said.
