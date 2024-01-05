Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

Koonawarra teacher Kye Foster starts dream job at NSW's first Aboriginal bilingual school

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated January 5 2024 - 4:38pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koonawarra Public School teacher Kye Foster at Bellambi boat ramp on January, 5 2024. Picture by Adam McLean
Koonawarra Public School teacher Kye Foster at Bellambi boat ramp on January, 5 2024. Picture by Adam McLean

Koonawarra Public School teacher Kye Foster is getting ready to fully immerse himself in his culture at the state's first Aboriginal bilingual school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.