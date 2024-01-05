Berkeley man charged in violent car attack at Wollongong servo

A young Berkeley man has been charged with using a car to ram another person at a busy Wollongong service station.
Jay Glen Thomas, 20, appeared in Wollongong Local Court after being charged with failing to stop and assist after an impact causing injury, during furiously in a motor vehicle and causing bodily harm, using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
A police prosecutor said Thomas's alleged actions were "very serious" as they involved the "concerning" use of a vehicle in a "violent attack" during daylight hours at the Metro service station in West Wollongong.
Police allege that Thomas made two "significant" impacts on another man at the petrol station and this caused pain, redness and bruising to the man's limbs.
Police indicated that Thomas's alleged actions were captured on CCTV, witnessed by a number of people and that if found guilty, a jail term of up to two years was likely.
Representing Thomas, lawyer Jack Murray said his client's limited criminal history and youth meant a fulltime custodial sentence was not inevitable, while acknowledging the "very serious" nature of the allegations.
In applying for bail, Mr Murray proposed that Thomas live at an address in Berkeley, report to police, not drive a car and not go near or contact the alleged victim.
Registrar Tina McKenna agreed that the allegations were "very serious" however noted that bail conditions proposed by Mr Murray would mitigate any unacceptable risks.
Ms McKenna released Thomas on bail, with the additional requirement that he not go near the service station or an address in Myuna Way, Mangerton.
Thomas will return to Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, January 11.
