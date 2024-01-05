Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

It's Yummy Time as Woonona store selling US-style candies opens

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
January 5 2024 - 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yummy Time store owner Riwaj Bastola with some of the hard to find lollies and drinks. Picture by Adam McLean
Yummy Time store owner Riwaj Bastola with some of the hard to find lollies and drinks. Picture by Adam McLean

In between the post office and fish and chip shop at The Circle in Woonona, a haven for all things sweet has arrived.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.