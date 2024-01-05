It's Yummy Time as Woonona store selling US-style candies opens

In between the post office and fish and chip shop at The Circle in Woonona, a haven for all things sweet has arrived.
And in just five days since Yummy Mart opened, already one hard to find item has flown off the shelves.
Having run convenience stores in Sydney after finishing his accounting degree, Riwaj Bastola noticed that the lollies he sourced from the United States were the ones where customers' eyes lit up the most.
While the store sells the bags of chips and chocolate bars that can be found at other convenience stores, much of the shelf space across the two aisle store is taken up by brands that can't be found in Coles or Woolworths.
Since opening his doors at the end of December, word has already gotten out and Mr Bastola is already having to restock the Jolly Rancher hard candies and the flash-frozen ice cream Dippin Dots.
Whether because of a new TikTok craze or some other reason unbeknownst to Mr Bastola, these items have been the most popular, something he's happy to see continue.
"Normally for a business it takes a few months, but this one it's been from day one."
It's the second alternative lolly store for Mr Bastola in the Illawarra, who is also involved with Yummy Candy, which opened in Figtree Grove late last year.
Both source the rare treats from suppliers in Sydney, a set up which means locals can taste the sugar hit, without needing to head overseas.
"You can go to the warehouse and do your shopping, it's getting easier now, but you still need to have the link," Mr Bastola said.
But despite the new horizons of flavours available in store, Mr Bastola's personal favourite remains the classic pick and mix selection chosen by the scoop.
