Butchers still believe ahead of grand final rematch against Wollongong

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated January 5 2024 - 4:10pm, first published 3:20pm
Northern Districts captain Sam Hobson, pictured here batting against Wollongong on February 20, 2021. Picture by Adam McLean
Northern Districts have won only one game all season and have their work cut out to make the Cricket Illawarra finals but Butchers captain Sam Hobson is of the opinion the reigning premiers still have what it takes to mix it with the competition's best.

Butchers still believe ahead of grand final rematch against Wollongong
Northern Districts captain Sam Hobson, pictured here batting against Wollongong on February 20, 2021. Picture by Adam McLean
The struggling Illawarra cricket premiers haven't given up on finals
Agron Latifi
No comments
