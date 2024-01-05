Butchers still believe ahead of grand final rematch against Wollongong

Northern Districts have won only one game all season and have their work cut out to make the Cricket Illawarra finals but Butchers captain Sam Hobson is of the opinion the reigning premiers still have what it takes to mix it with the competition's best.
And Hobson said there would be no better way to kick-start their season than downing a Wollongong side they beat in last season's one-day grand final.
That victory denied Wollongong a first premiership in over 55 years but the Lighthouse Keepers have come out firing this season.
Wollongong are joint top with University, heading into their round nine clash against Northern Districts at Hollymount Park on Saturday.
The Butchers on the other hand have won just one game, lost five, with two no results due to wet weather.
Hobson has been frustrated by his team's form to date but feels Northern Districts can put together a good second half of the season and once again qualify for the finals.
"I think we've just struggled having a bit of continuity with our team this year, which has been frustrating with blokes just being unavailable on a consistent basis and then a few injuries haven't helped either,," he said.
"We also just haven't had those wins that we felt we've kind of deserved.
"We've played a lot of good cricket without getting the wins, which obviously is reflected on that position on the ladder at the moment, but we still feel like we're playing pretty well, but obviously just not getting the same results we got last year."
Hobson said the team needed to improve across the board but he was hopeful some of the younger guys in the team would step up in the second half of the season.
He was particularly hopeful promising batsmen Daniel Wark would be one of those players who lifts their game.
"Daniel Wark has had a bit of a lean season to date but he is a quality batter, probably one of the best in the competition.
"If we can get some more runs from him I'm sure that will go a long way to improving our season," he said.
Hobson said another way the Butchers could get back on track would be by beating a very good Wollongong side.
"We are really looking forward to the Wollongong clash. We've had a great rivalry with them for about three or four years. I think they bring out the best in us," he said.
"We're really looking forward to playing tomorrow .
"If we can get a win it will be a good way to bounce back and kind of add a bit of momentum to our season.
"Playing at home I think we are a really good chance of doing that.
"Despite having lost a few games this year and definitely not going as well as we thought we would have, we still think that the team we've got is definitely good enough to compete with the best teams and make the top four to have a push for the grand final.
"That is still the goal for us and we think this week is a good week to get that rolling for the second half of the season."
In other matches on Saturday, Balgownie play Corrimal at Ziems Park, Dapto hosts Wests Illawarra at Reed Park, IPCC battle University at Rex Jackson Park and Keira take on Port Kembla at Keira Village Park.
