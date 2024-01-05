Two-hour trek to rescue injured boy stuck in Mount Keira bushland

A 12-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with a broken leg after crashing his mountain bike in the Illawarra Escarpment.
The boy was off-road biking with his father at Mount Keira on Thursday, January 4 when he fell 150 metres down an embankment.
His father called triple-0 at 10.17am, with paramedics, firefighters and police rushing to the scene.
Due to difficult and steep access it took emergency crews two hours to trek to where the boy had fallen, treat him and then carry him back out.
"We had to walk all our gear in," Fire and Rescue NSW Warrawong Station Officer Mick Adams said.
The boy broke his femur and was rushed to Wollongong Hospital. He remains there in a stable condition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.