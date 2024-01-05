Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Two-hour trek to rescue injured boy stuck in Mount Keira bushland

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated January 5 2024 - 5:36pm, first published 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The retrieval exercise from a trail at Mount Keira. Pictures by NSW Police
The retrieval exercise from a trail at Mount Keira. Pictures by NSW Police

A 12-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with a broken leg after crashing his mountain bike in the Illawarra Escarpment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.