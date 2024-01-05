Surcharge or cut hours: The dilemma that has Wollongong cafes in a bind

Cafes and restaurants in Wollongong are caught in a double bind this holiday season, as rising supplies push up the cost of avocado toast and coffee while cost-of-living conscious consumers vote with their wallets.
A 10 to 15 per cent price bump on weekends and public holidays is one way that hospitality businesses can try and recoup some of this cost, but one cafe in Corrimal has decided to eschew the ubiquitous surcharge in favour of reduced hours.
Since taking on Ruby's Corrimal in 2020, located in the Corrimal Park Mall, Chirag Sondarva has made a point of not charging customers extra on public holidays.
The cafe does not open on weekends but will open on public holidays that fall through the week, and doesn't charge customers extra for a flat white or bacon and egg roll.
Mr Sondarva said the trade off between extending his hours and upping prices is a constant toss up, but he knows cost-wary consumers will go elsewhere if prices go up.
"Every time we have tried to charge even a five per cent surcharge, people opt for another option," he said.
Being located in the Corrimal CBD where shoppers have the option of takeaway shops, he has to keep his prices down to be competitive, even as his cafe offers seating and service not found at his neighbours' establishments.
Mr Sondarva said he would like to extend his trading hours, but was wary of any blow-back.
"We would absolutely love to open on weekends because that's when businesses actually make some profit," he said. "But if we charge a weekend surcharge, we will be named and shamed on local social media pages, not to mention people will leave bad reviews which is the last thing any business needs."
According to spending figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, consumers in NSW cut back on purchases at hotels, cafes and restaurants in the year to October by 1.5 per cent, the most recent month for which data was available. Spending was only lower in furnishings and household equipment and recreation and culture.
While the RBA gave mortgage holders a reprieve in December, Mr Sondarva said his customers were keenly aware of rate rises on their household budgets, and would cut back on coffees and cafe breakfasts and lunches every time interest rates rose.
"Every time a rate hike is announced, people slow their spending," he said.
On the other hand, cafes and restaurants are paying more for staff, supplies and equipment.
In the latest Business Conditions survey published by Business NSW, the largest barrier to growth for businesses is the cost of doing business, well above skills shortages, taxes and government charges or access to capital.
Ahead of the Christmas period, businesses were cautious about a boost in the holiday period, something Mr Sondarva said was borne out in his experience.
"For the Christmas period it usually picks up from the beginning of December, but this year it was only busy one week prior to Christmas."
To reduce costs, Mr Sondarva is doing trips to Sydney markets himself, has had to let some staff go and reduced trading hours during the week.
