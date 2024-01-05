Illawarra-drenched NSW men sitting pretty at national indoor hockey titles

NSW State has taken the box seat on the opening days of the Australian Indoor Hockey Championships in Canberra.
The men's team - with six Illawarra South Coast players - had a slow start against Queensland, finally beating them 5-3 after a 2-2 score at the break.
The team then went on a roll beating Western Australia 7-2, Tasmania 7-3 and finally, Victoria 7-5 on Friday, Jack Hayes, NSW captain was happy with the team's play at this stage.
"We're still finding our feet but the connections are starting to build," Hayes, who also has captained the State team in Hockey One, said.
"We haven't fired yet, but we are learning each game."
Hayes, a former Australian indoor player, is the tournament's leading goalscorer with nine goals to date, followed by teammate Tom Miotto on seven.
The team's only setback came in the tense 3-3 draw against the ACT, who will now surely meet the NSW in the final on Sunday.
After Glenn Turner put the Canberra team ahead 2-0, NSW hit back with penalty corners from Hayes and Miotto, making it 2-2 at the break.
ACT then went ahead 3-2 before Brendan Horner found the equaliser in the final seconds of the game with a field goal.
The women's team under local Illawarra coach Shane McLeish are also on a winning mood with the only narrow loss to the ACT 4-3.
The team had a good start hitting Tasmania 10-0 and later had wins over Queensland 4-3 and Western Australia 5-2.
The semis are set for Saturday evening and the finals will be played on Sunday from 1 pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.