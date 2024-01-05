Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police hunt for man who chased victim before bashing him near Coles Berkeley

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
January 5 2024 - 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police hunt for man who chased victim before bashing him near Coles Berkeley
Police hunt for man who chased victim before bashing him near Coles Berkeley

Police have revealed a man bashed in Berkely was chased down before he was attacked.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.