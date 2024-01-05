Police hunt for man who chased victim before bashing him near Coles Berkeley

Police have revealed a man bashed in Berkely was chased down before he was attacked.
The man was walking near the Coles car park on Winnima Way at 9.15am on Wednesday, January 3 when the assault allegedly occurred.
Paramedics and police were called to the scene and treated the man for head injuries before he was rushed to Wollongong Hospital.
"Police were told a man was chased along the footpath before another man punched him and fled the scene," a NSW Police spokesmen said.
The victim remains in a stable condition in hospital.
Officers from Lake Illawarra Police District established a crime scene and have commenced inquiries into the incident.
"Police are appealing for anyone who may know a man in the area at the time of the incident described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 40-years-old, 180cm tall, with short black hair, and was wearing a black shirt and black shorts, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," the police spokesman said.
