Gwynneville mosque ready to finally resume building work ... or is it?

After more than two years at a standstill the Omar Mosque at Gwynneville is preparing to resume work on its new house of worship.
But with preparations underway for work to start on Monday, it's again unclear whether the correct council permissions are in place.
Wollongong City Council issued a stop work order in November 2021 over issues to do with "construction and legislative anomalies" - that is, what was built did not match the approvals.
Mosque chairman Dr Munir Hussain said he was relieved to be able to get construction started again. He said workers are ready to go this week, with the prominent structures on the roof a priority.
"We will wait for the concrete delivery," he said.
"We'll go ahead and put in the tomb first and the minaret - and downstairs ... electrical work, air conditioning, all this will be carried out.
"We are all in the clear."
Dr Hussain said he had spoken to the builder and was told construction was allowed to commence from January 8, once the site was cleaned up and prepared.
But paperwork may again loom as a hurdle to removing the stop work order. The site had previously been overseen by a private certifier, and it appears its work remains incomplete.
On Thursday, Wollongong City Council said the mosque still did not have the construction certificate.
"In November 2021, Council issued a stop work order in response to a notification from the applicant's Principal Certifier that identified inconsistencies between the built form and the Development and Construction Certificate approvals," a spokeswoman said.
"Since November 2021, the applicant has been working towards a solution to regularise construction and recommence work.
"Once council receives the appropriate approvals the stop work order can be lifted. Council is waiting on the applicant to provide a construction certificate before the stop work order can be lifted."
Dr Hussain said checks had confirmed the building had been properly done.
"There was nothing wrong with the [building] and it was confirmed by the subsequent reports which we obtained," he said.
It was estimated the mosque had thee months' work to complete.
