Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Where to make friends in Illawarra: top guide to local social clubs

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated January 12 2024 - 10:22pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Men Walk, Women Love Adventure Kiama, and Wollongong 40+ Get Out and Have Fun Club Inc. PIctures by Sylvia Liber, Sylvia Liver, and Adam McLean
The Men Walk, Women Love Adventure Kiama, and Wollongong 40+ Get Out and Have Fun Club Inc. PIctures by Sylvia Liber, Sylvia Liver, and Adam McLean

Whether you're a born-and-bred Illawarra local or new to town, finding new friends can be a challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.