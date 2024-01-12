Where to make friends in Illawarra: top guide to local social clubs

Whether you're a born-and-bred Illawarra local or new to town, finding new friends can be a challenge.
Luckily there is a long list of social clubs that you can join to not only make lifelong friends but also to get out and about.
Who: anyone over the age of 65
How: meet at Thirroul Surf Club
Every Thursday at 9am the Silver Salties meet at Thirroul Surf Club to enjoy a swim, a chat, and a coffee.
Who: women-identifying
The Wild Women of Wollongong is a Facebook group for women to make friends and connect with nature.
The group holds all sorts of social events with a focus on outdoor activities such as bushwalking, skating, surfing, painting, horse riding and music gigs.
It was founded in November 2022 by Woonona woman Tahlia Russell and includes various group chats.
Who: Women-identifying aged between 20 to 40-years-old
The 20-40yrs Illawarra girls meetups and find your tribe is a Facebook group for young women to casually meet up for social events. The group has many walking and cafe catch-ups among other events.
The group was founded in late 2023 by Dunmore woman Emma Wellington.
Who: singles and couples over the age of 40
The Wollongong 40+ Get Out and Have Fun Club Inc. is organised through the Meetup app and website.
The group holds events across the Illawarra such as tennis, walks, swimming, kayaking, camping, and dinners.
Who: women
How: email or meet at Unanderra criterium track
The Social Women's Intercultural Friendship Tricycling (and Bicycling) Club (SWIFT) is about encouraging women to hop back on their bikes and cycle together.
The group was started in June 2023 by by cancer survivor Nyan Thit Tieu to get women from all walks of life to connect and be active.
They meet at the Unanderra criterium track every Saturday at 10am. Women are welcome to turn up or inquire at swiftclub2@gmail.com
Who: men
The Man Walk group started as a weekly Friday morning walk in Kiama and is now held by various groups across the Illawarra and Australia.
The weekly get together is an opportunity for men to walk, talk, and support one another.
There are separate weekly walks across the region at various times including: Wollongong, Albion Park Rail, Bulli, Gerringong, Jamberoo, Kiama, Minnamurra, Mt Keira, Shell Cove, and Warilla.
Who: women
How: website
Every Friday morning women meet at Diggies in North Wollongong to run up the Wollongong Blue Mile walk towards the lighthouse.
The Good Energy Run Club start at 5.50am and can choose to run three or five kilometres or go at their own pace.
Who: everyone
The Talk2MeBro group is based in Wollongong but has members all across the country.
The group was founded after the suicide death of Keiraville man Matt Simpson in 2018 to reduce male suicide through early prevention.
They hold monthly men, women, and guys and girls catch-ups which feature ice baths, breathwork, and a coffee and check-in.
Who: women
The Women Love Adventure Kiama group is an adventures sport group for women of all ages.
The women meet for adventures like diving, bike rides, ocean swims, stand-up paddle boarding, surfing, and skating.
The group was created in 2021 by Kathe Manansala who had been skating and surfing in the South Coast for a year.
Who: men
Barstool Brothers was created to encourage men to have accessible conversations about mental health.
The group founded was by Lachlan Stevens, owner of Wollongong burger bar His Boy Elroy, in 2019.
The group meets for monthly morning walks, brunches and catch-up events.
Are you part of an Illawarra social club that we haven't mentioned? Comment below.
