Hawks rout Phoenix in Wollongong for third win in a row

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 5 2024 - 10:25pm, first published 9:27pm
Justin Robinson top-scored with 19 points for the Hawks on Friday. Picture Getty Images
Justin Robinson top-scored with 19 points for the Hawks on Friday. Picture Getty Images

Illawarra has continued its winning way under interim coach Justin Tatum, with a second-quarter explosion from resurgent star Justin Robinson spurring the Hawks to a massive 116-78 win over a depleted South East Melbourne on Friday.

