Hawks rout Phoenix in Wollongong for third win in a row

Illawarra has continued its winning way under interim coach Justin Tatum, with a second-quarter explosion from resurgent star Justin Robinson spurring the Hawks to a massive 116-78 win over a depleted South East Melbourne on Friday.
In front of another packed house, the Hawks made it three wins on the bounce for the first time since the 2021-22 season under Brian Goorjian, albeit against a Phoenix side missing three imports.
A wounded opposition aside, there was plenty to like about the performance that continued the Hawks push at a play-in spot that seemed well beyond the realms of possibility just eight weeks ago.
J-Rob lets the cat out of the bag
It was only this week that Tatum said the ever-improving Robinson hadn't been "let out the bag yet." he may need to reconsider following his point-guard's display on Friday.
The 26-year-old was at his best, punctuated by a personal 7-0 run to start the second term, forcing Mike Kelly into a timeout. Robinson's second three of the quarter made for a 10-point tally in under four minutes.
He finished with 12 for the term, and 16 for the half, as the hosts lead ballooned to 23 before halftime. It seemed only the officials could slow him down, with his second and third foul coming in the space of a second midway through the third.
In the end he matched his 19 points at 8-10 from the field against Adelaide on New Years Eve, but this was a game he took by the throat before earning an early mark with the game well in hand.
"I don't want to preach that too much because it's going to be hard to put him back in [the bag]," Tatum joked post-game.
" I think J Rob is at a good spot. I told him we're going to progress as he keeps getting better as he build his confidence offensively because I know he was in his head for the first half of the season because he wasn't shooting well or playing well.
"We told him 'we don't need that from you. We just need you to be a vocal leader, advance that ball up and take advantage when you can'. I think he's starting to get in that groove and is opening up the catch-and-shoot shots that other guys are creating for him.
"Him getting downhill, making layups, it just takes a lot more pressure off us as a group because it gives these [other] guys at least an extra minute or two to not be the focal point on the offensive end, so J-Rob is doing a great job."
Hawks front-court pair coming up big
Is there a better inside one-two punch in the league over the last month and half than Sam Froling and Gary Clark?
With Alan Williams missing, the Hawks made a concerted effort to attack the paint, with Froling grabbing nine of his side's first 14 points and finished with 20 points at a stunning 9-9 from the field, four rebounds and three assists - two of them for Clark.
Clark had just six points at the half, with nine boards, but had a double-double midway through the third term and finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.
The former NBA big-man came in averaging a tidy 14 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Froling's averaging 15 and eight at a 55 per cent clip from the field.
"They're unbelievable," Tatum said.
"That's our meat and potatoes. We go inside a lot. Sam is playing at a high level [Clark] is playing just as high or a higher level and they're feeding off each other like no other.
"A lot of things that they do is not things that I put on the board, not things that I expect, just that high IQ and just the trust that they have in each other. That's the type of things that we've been trying to build the last couple of weeks."
With NBA Draft prospect Lachlan Olbrich continuing his trend of steady contributions, including his 11 points and six rebounds on Friday, the Hawks will continue to be a problem for rivals down low.
Is Tatum the man to take the Hawks forward?
It was only this week Tatum told the Mercury he was in no rush to bring talk about his long-term future to a head. The Hawks are now 6-2 with him at the helm and boast the best defensive record in the league throughout his tenure.
That's a feat in itself given the Hawks were regularly conceding triple digits over a dismal 2-7 start to the season. Whether the rearguard action under an interim coach that's still a relative novice in the professional ranks can cast off that millstone remains to be seen, but Tatum's stocks continue to rise.
The calls to rubber-stamp a long-term tenure will only grow louder, but it should come as no surprise that the club isn't feeling a huge sense of urgency - the toughest run is yet to come.
Following Friday's blowout, the Hawks head into a stretch of four games in eight days, starting with a brutal Tasmania-Brisbane road double in the space of 48 hours.
They'll follow up with same swing against Cairns and Adelaide in round 16, albeit this time in Wollongong, with their lone trip to Perth to follow in round 17. It's a stretch that's sure to shape their play-in chances.
Hyun-jung 'Three' looking sharp
The Korean sharp-shooter's fast becoming a cult figure for the Hawks faithful. It will only continue on the back of performances like the one he produced with some extra time on the floor.
The 23-year-old had 15 points at 3-5 from long-range and, in what's his biggest area of growth, grabbed four rebounds and three assists in just over 17 minutes on court.
On a night that saw the second unit get plenty of time, AJ Johnson also had a neat cameo, with 11 points at 3-3 from deep, his best return in the NBL in 15 minutes on the floor.
It's a new car... again.
The visitors were down on troops, but it's hard to remember the last time the Hawks faithful had as much fun at the WEC, in particular the lucky punter who nailed the half-court shot to win a car at three-quarter-time.
Major sponsor City Motors Group might consider changing it to a full-court shot given the rate at which they're giving away vehicles.
