The 'meat and potatoes' powering Hawks finals push

Coach Justin Tatum calls them his "meat and potatoes" and front-court duo Sam Froling and Gary Clark are serving up quite the feast for Hawks fans as their side storms back into finals contention.
Froling's proven a tower of strength through trying times over the past two campaigns, while Clark gave just a hint at his NBA pedigree when first arriving on Aussie shores ahead of this season.
It presented twin challenges for the pair, Froling learning to pass off responsibility, and Clark adjusting to the egalitarian physicality of the NBL.
There's no question they've found their groove over the last six weeks, offering up 30 points, 14 rebounds and four assists per game as a duo through Tatum's tenure.
In the absence of Phoenix star big Alan Williams on Friday, their combined 36 points came at 16-20 from the field, Froling going a perfect 9-9.
Four of their combined seven assists came for each other, with Tatum labelling the contribution and chemistry between the pair "unbelievable" following the 38-point blowout.
"A lot of things that they do is not things that I put on the board, not things that I expect, just that high IQ and just the trust that they have in each other," Tatum said.
Clark said sharing the touches inside is a concerted effort amid the brutal night in, night out battle in the paint.
"We play off each other a lot," Clark said.
"Back in college, I've always had a front-court mate that just can score at will like Sam does. Now it's almost like an automatic assist because he knows where I am, I know where he is, it's just automatic.
"When I see the mismatch, I see everyone else, but I'm hunting Sam because I know he has a mismatch. It's such a physical game down there, so you want to reward myself and Sam.
"Guards, they get killed on screens a lot, but the battle inside is like no other, so you try find your guy when he is down there working.
"Especially when there's games where he doesn't get it early on, it's overemphasised 'look, man, I see you, just keep keep working' and vice versa."
The tandem act is paying dividends on the team front, but the recent run has also put a tough NBL teething period in the personal front well in the rear-view mirror for the 170-game NBA big-man.
"It's come a long way because, in the beginning, I struggled so much just trying to figure out the physicality of the league and just trying to find my spots," Clark said.
"I fouled a lot the first bit of the season just trying to figure out how physical I can be. In the NBA, [with the] skill you've got to control the physicality.
"Here everyone is equal. There's a lot of skill, but it's a lot of being smart. You can't just out-talent the other guy, you've got to be smart, physical and just have a will to stop the other team, stop their best player.
"I think, like our team, my engine begins on the defensive end and just being able to control the glass or just be a presence, and then allow it to flow into my offense.
"I don't even know what I'm shooting from three right now, but we're repping it out every day so it's a matter of time before those start raining in."
The fact the Phoenix were down a staggering three imports did little to temper the joy of a 38-point blowout for long-suffering Hawks fans, but Clark said the clinical showing that saw the Hawks climb to sixth spot on the ladder was another step forward under Tatum.
"To play [just] OK against a team that's wounded is not good enough because we're playing for something bigger" Clark said.
"JT said it before the game, it's about us collectively playing really well to build what we can be. We don't know what we can be yet because each week we see something new.
"I think that's the beauty of where we are as a team, as a Hawks program. Our whole group is a confident group, there's there's a swagger about each guy that's on our roster.
"People that speak negatively about where we were have no idea what we're capable of. We love people that keep continually doubting [us].
"For our group the confidence has always been there, now we have a leader (Tatum) who has put us in line where everybody knows their roles and I think that's that's who we are now."
