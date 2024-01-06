'I'll stab you' Man behind bars after alleged foul tirade at Wollongong hospital staff

A Unanderra man has given Wollongong Local Court an offensive spray, after being charged with offensive behaviour in Wollongong Hospital.
David Anthony Long, 52, was charged with intimidation, behave in an offensive manner and hinder or resist police after an incident at Wollongong Hospital.
Police allege Long made threats towards hospital staff including telling a security guard "I'll stab you c---".
In a bail application at Wollongong Local Court on Friday, January 5, a police prosecutor outlined Long's criminal history, including a current community corrections order for a similar offence of intimidation.
"A full time custodial sentence is likely in relation to the matter before court today," the sergeant said.
Long's lawyer, Jack Murray conceded his client was on bail after a separate allegation of damaging property in a Nowra dental clinic, but noted Long was suffering a number of medical conditions which would make his time in custody more onerous.
Registrar Tina McKenna said it had not been shown why Long's detention was not justified, and refused bail, precipitating a foul outburst from Long.
"F--- off, f---ing dog."
