Watch: Moment Hawks super fan sinks half-court throw to win an EV

The highlight of The January 5 match-up between the Hawks and the South East Melbourne Phoenix may not have been when the final buzzer blew, confirming the Hawks are on a roll with three wins in a row for the first time in two years.
Instead, it was at three quarter time, when Hawks super fan Tim Henderson sunk a half-court shot to win a GWM Ora.
"The crowd just went nuts," Mr Henderson told the Mercury the day after.
While the basketball tragic is yet to pick up the keys, he is still riding the high of being at the centre of it all when WIN Entertainment Centre erupted.
"I felt like a celebrity, 2000 people came up and hugged me," he said.
Going out after the game, Mr Henderson still had members of the public coming up to congratulate him on the win.
But a few words from Hawks interim coach Justin Tatum were what stood out of Mr Henderson, with Mr Tatum closing out the post-game press conference with an acknowledgement of Mr Henderson's feat.
"Congratulations on the car winner too, that was a big one."
For Hawks fans Mr Henderson's success isn't the only thing they have to cheer about, with the Hawks in some of the best form in years and strong finals contenders under interim coach Justin Tatum.
Having seen his team through the highs and the lows, Mr Henderson is hoping some of his shooting ability rubs off on the rest of the team as they head towards the finals.
