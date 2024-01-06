Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Watch: Moment Hawks super fan sinks half-court throw to win an EV

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated January 6 2024 - 5:20pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WIN Entertainment Centre erupted when Hawks super fan Tim Henderson (insert) sunk a half-court throw. Insert picture Joel Armstrong, main picture Adam McLean
WIN Entertainment Centre erupted when Hawks super fan Tim Henderson (insert) sunk a half-court throw. Insert picture Joel Armstrong, main picture Adam McLean

The highlight of The January 5 match-up between the Hawks and the South East Melbourne Phoenix may not have been when the final buzzer blew, confirming the Hawks are on a roll with three wins in a row for the first time in two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help