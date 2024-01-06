Stars align for Kiama's Red Hot Summer 2024 after years of disruption

By mid-way through Pete Murray's set, only two hours after the gates opened at Kiama Showgrounds, the Red Hot Summer Tour had lived up to its name.
"It's hot but the music has been good," was the verdict from Justin Eland, visiting from the Central Coast, and with longer lines at the ice cream truck than the bar, it seemed the crowd agreed.
Donning a baseball cap, and seated on a bench on the ocean side of the showground, Mr Eland was the exception that proves the rule, as hundreds of rockers settled into camp chairs and shaded themselves with wide brimmed hats.
After a wildly successful Changing Tides Festival in December, it was clear that the combination of a single stage set up and beachside location is a drawcard for attendees well beyond the Illawarra, with not even the withdrawal of headliner Jimmy Barnes due to ill health a dampener.
Jemma Ryan was one of those that made the trek, in her case from Yass, in part to celebrate a friend's 50th but also to enjoy the entire line-up, from the fresher faced Sam + Sam, who released their debut album Evolve in 2022, to stalwarts of the Australian music scene such as Pete Murray and Birds of Tokyo.
"The weather's awesome," Ms Ryan said, as a smattering of cloud accentuated the otherwise clear blue skies.
Ms Ryan spoke for much of the crowd, which was well ensconced early in the afternoon, being unable to pick one standout act from the short but stacked line up.
With additional energy injected into the outfit behind Red Hot Summer Tour, after a few years of disruption there's more to come from the festival that has earned its stop in an increasingly packed festival calendar.
