Have you seen Shanaylah? Police search for missing woman

Police say the disappearance of an 18-year-old woman is out of character, sparking serious concerns for her welfare.
Shanaylah Gram was last seen on Friday, December 29, 2023 in Warrawong but no one has been able to contact her since.
Police have since been contacted and are looking for the young woman.
Shanaylah is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 155 to 170 centimetres tall, with a thin build, fair complexion, long brown hair, and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved dress and white sandals, and was carrying a yellow clutch bag.
Shanaylah is known to visit the Greenacre and Bomaderry areas.
Anyone with information about Shanaylah's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
