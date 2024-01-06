How Northern Districts plan to defend Cricket Illawarra crown after latest win

Northern Districts captain Sam Hobson believes his side's win against Wollongong at Hollymount Park is the perfect springboard for the defending Cricket Illawarra premiers.
Despite only the one win all season prior to the match for the defending grand final winners, Hobson said that he still believed his team could mix it with the best ahead of their match against Wollongong.
Following their 60-run win in the grand final rematch, Hobson's claims have certainly been backed up.
It has been a poor season to date for the Butchers, but their win over the Lighthouse Keepers may be the turning point they need to push for finals and defend their crown.
Northern Districts claimed the grand final against Wollongong last season. It was a victory that denied Wollongong a first premiership in over 55 years.
So far in the Cricket Illawarra season Wollongong have come out firing and the Butchers have struggled, but Hobson said the victory in the grand final rematch was just what they needed.
"It was such a good win," he said.
"We knew we had a really good chance going in. But to play like that and get the win is just awesome and it's really pleasing. It kind of gets our season rolling a bit, which we're quite happy about.
"The win probably means a bit extra given the rivalry we've had with them over the last few years. We seem to have the wood over them at Hollymount [Park] especially.
"It's always good to get a win, but against Wollongong, it definitely made it a bit better.
"We think that with the team we've got we've got a good chance against all sides. So to knock off probably one of the best or second best teams in Wollongong, that's a massive bonus. And now we think going forward for the second half of the year we can win almost every game.
"That's the plan going forward."
Northern Districts posted 7/203 after their 50 overs thanks to contributions from Joseph McDevitt (77), skipper Hobson (49) and opener Mason Broadhead (26).
In reply Wollongong lost their openers early but were stabilized by first and second drop Cooper Maddinson (57) and Toby Dodds (29). In the end however their efforts were not enough as they were bowled out for 143 with seven overs remaining.
The loss for Wollongong means University were able to leapfrog them to lead the competition. The Students had a resounding 175 run win against IPCC.
In other results, Corrimal claimed a three wicket win against Balgownie and Keira beat Port Kembla by seven wickets.
The Dapto and Wests Illawarra game was abandoned due to a wet outfield.
