Shoalhaven powerlifter Jaymii-Lee brings Chaos to Gladiators 2024

Jaymi Morris' powerlifting career has been going gangbusters over the past couple of years.
She's not just an Australian record holder but a world recorder, too.
Now, with a tweak to her name the Shoalhaven local, will be hitting the small screen as Chaos, one of the latest incarnation of the TV series, Gladiators.
Jaymii-Lee Morris will be among the 12 ultra-fit Gladiators taking on all-comers when the series launches on Network 10, Monday, January 15.
Ms Morris said her character Chaos is very much the same version of herself when she's home.
"I haven't had to change one bit. My character is very much me in real life and everything that I am, my big bold colourful hair," Ms Morris said.
"None of it was staged, we could totally be ourselves, and me being my character, Chaos, I get to be a little bit crazy.
"There was no holding back, I could throw people, tackle them to the ground things like that and that's all a part of my character."
The Gladiators for 2024 are a mixed bag of talent, including Commonwealth Games athletes, fitness coaches, Ninja Warrior champions, a former NRL player, an ironwoman and more.
Ms Morris said working alongside other athletes and fitness fanatics created a great energy.
"They'll see me as this big, strong, crazy character and some of the other Gladiators are not like that, they might have a different strength," Ms Morris said.
Ms Morris has been powerlifting for over a decade and trains at Stronger in Nowra when she's not out competing.
She ended 2023 breaking two world records at the World Raw Powerlifting Federation championship in Russia, with a 152.5 kilogram bench press and a 270kg deadlift for the 90kg weight class.
"If you want something, just do that, I literally just wanted to lift weights and because I'm so passionate about it and wanted to do well, I'm now literally one of the strongest in the world," she said.
