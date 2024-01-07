Illawarra Mercury
Man finds 'brick of cocaine' on popular Wollongong beach

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 7 2024 - 7:34pm, first published 3:00pm
Wollongong City Beach and, inset, Dr Rob Goodfellow with the brick of what is suspected to be cocaine, which he found washed up on shore. File picture by Sylvia Liber; picture supplied by Dr Rob Goodfellow
Wollongong City Beach and, inset, Dr Rob Goodfellow with the brick of what is suspected to be cocaine, which he found washed up on shore. File picture by Sylvia Liber; picture supplied by Dr Rob Goodfellow

A member of the public has found what is thought to be a brick of cocaine on Wollongong City Beach, the latest in a string of discoveries of suspicious packages along the NSW coastline.

