'I just ran': Mount Ousley cricketer's reaction to Warner's retirement gift

Brody Quin says he's a 12-year-old cricket tragic. So when David Warner took his helmet and gloves off for the last time as a Test cricketer and gave them to him, Brody had one thought.
"I just got it and I just ran so no one else could take it," the Cricket Illawarra rep player said.
Brody, who plays for Helensburgh, knew exactly how he could get in on the action as Warner was dismissed in Australia's second innings against Pakistan on Saturday.
As the retiring Australian opener raised his bat one final time and headed for the Members Stand at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Brody made his move.
"At lunch he [Warner] gave his gloves away. So after he got out LBW, I ran down and got there first. I knew he was going to give his gloves away at least. But then he put his gloves in the helmet and then just gave them to me.
Quin said that he had been a massive Warner admirer for pretty much his whole life. He added that the sport was something he was incredibly passionate about.
"All my family plays cricket so I play as well. I'm a keeper and a batsman. We used to share it [wicket-keeping] around but now I'm mainly a keeper."
