Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Junior Sport

'I just ran': Mount Ousley cricketer's reaction to Warner's retirement gift

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated January 7 2024 - 12:29pm, first published 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Ousley cricket tragic Brody Quin was the lucky recipient of David Warner's helmet and gloves in his final test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Mount Ousley cricket tragic Brody Quin was the lucky recipient of David Warner's helmet and gloves in his final test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Brody Quin says he's a 12-year-old cricket tragic. So when David Warner took his helmet and gloves off for the last time as a Test cricketer and gave them to him, Brody had one thought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

From the Illawarra my whole life, I have a passion for sports writing. Favourite sports include football, cricket and rugby league. Career highlights include covering the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships in Wollongong. I cover a range of sports, mainly football, but have written about rugby league, rugby union, racing, basketball, volleyball, Aussie Rules, cricket, mixed martial arts plus more. Particularly enjoy providing the latest updates to local fans of the Wolves, Illawarra Premier League (men's and women's) as well as the District League.

More from AFL
More from sports
'I just ran': Mount Ousley cricketer's reaction to Warner's retirement gift
Mount Ousley cricket tragic Brody Quin was the lucky recipient of David Warner's helmet and gloves in his final test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Picture by Sylvia Liber
David Warner gave one cricket tragic a story of a lifetime.
Jordan Warren
No comments
How Northern Districts plan to defend Cricket Illawarra crown after latest win
Northern Districts opener Mason Broadhead got his team off to a solid start in the first innings. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Check out the best pics from the grand final rematch.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Berry-Shoalhaven may not be 'fanciest of cricketers', but they lead the comp
Berry-Shoalhaven beat The Rail to go top of the South Coast cricket competition. Picture by Adam McLean
There are new leaders in South Coast cricket.
Jordan Warren
No comments
The 'meat and potatoes' powering Hawks finals push
Sam Froling and Gary Clark have found their groove as a pair over the last six weeks. Pictures by Anna Warr and Adam McLean
The pair combined for 36 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
More from Junior Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.