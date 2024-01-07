'Be a positive advocate': Jetskis a focus of latest safety blitz

Jetskis were the focus of NSW Maritime's first safety campaign of the new year, with officers out on the Illawarra's waters to ensure people were doing the right thing and knew their responsibilities.
Operation Stay Afloat - Ride Safe aimed to educate users of personal water craft and jetskis across NSW about safety and courtesy, and encourage new riders to learn the rules, as jetskis continue to grow in popularity.
There are now about 90,000 licensed jetski riders in NSW, a 36 per cent increase since 2020.
This growth is especially marked among younger people, with more than 23,000 riders under 30 - up 22 per cent on last year.
Dean Voyer, principal manager for NSW Maritime south, said offences committed by jetski riders usually related to their behaviour on the water.
The big three, Mr Voyer said, were speeding, coming too close to shore, people or other boats, and "irregular riding" such as performing doughnuts.
But he said people had been overall well-behaved and some concerning trends emerging earlier in the season among boaters and jetski riders, such as hooning and failing to wear lifejackets, were turning around.
"Something I say to jetski operators is, 'Be a positive advocate for the sport'," Mr Voyer said, adding that those who engaged in antisocial behaviour out on the water only provoked tighter restrictions on users.
Mr Voyer and boating safety officer Luke Macdonald were out on Lake Illawarra on Sunday, chatting to people and ensuring they both knew and followed the rules.
Among the jetski riders enjoying the lake responsibly was Warilla resident Dean Allison.
He bought his jetski three to four years ago, he said, and had seen jetskiing become a lot more popular in recent times.
Mr Allison said that while he saw a fair few people "being silly", on the whole they were well-behaved.
While jetski users were a focus of the weekend's campaign, Mr Voyer and Mr Macdonald also checked up on boaters, too.
The Maynard family - Justin, Corina, Riley and Tyson - were out fishing from their boat on a day trip from their home in Douglas Park.
A check by Mr Macdonald revealed they had the required equipment and were complying by all the rules.
"We're all over it," Mr Maynard said.
As at 2.30pm on Sunday, NSW Maritime officers along the South Coast had conducted 188 checks and issued 30 official cautions and four fines, meaning almost 83 per cent of people were complying with the rules.
The top offences for the region were not wearing a lifejacket, not carrying or maintaining a lifejacket, being an unregistered driver, and not carrying the necessary safety equipment.
