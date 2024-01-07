Missing man Jason Dungay last seen at Kembla Grange

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate missing man Jason Dungay.
The 31-year-old was last seen walking along the Princes Highway at Kembla Grange, around 1.30pm on Saturday, January 6.
Nobody has been able to contact him since then and police and his family hold serious concerns for him.
Jason is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 185 centimetres tall, large build, has dark hair usually tied up in a bun, and is clean shaven.
He was last seen wearing a white collared shirt, black shorts, and was not wearing shoes.
Mr Dungay is known to frequent North Wollongong Beach.
If you have any information about Mr Dungay's location, or any of the long-term missing people, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.