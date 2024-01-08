Illawarra young women overcome nerves to meet their tribe through Facebook

At first West Wollongong woman Lucy Serventy was nervous to sit down for lunch with a group of strangers but she mustered up the courage and made some new friends through a Facebook social group.
"It was just a nice atmosphere to get to know other people ... it was good to break out of the comfort zone," she said.
The 26-year-old moved to the region from Lismore and typed into Facebook 'friends' and 'Wollongong' and found the '20-40yrs Illawarra girls meetups and find your tribe' Facebook group.
The Facebook group for people identifying as women includes sub-group chats depending on commonalities such as mums and kids, fitness girls, book club, and childless tribe.
"It's a chill way to meet other women and there's no pressure," Ms Serventy said.
Minutes before entering the North Wollongong cafe Diggies the six women were strangers that's until they shared some laughs and stories.
Across the Illawarra, social groups have been encouraging people to get out and meet new people for decades but post COVID-19 there is an increase in social groups created on Facebook.
Dunmore woman Emma Wellington started the Facebook group in 2023 and said she's noticed many people have lost their social connections after the pandemic.
She acknowledges most women are nervous about meeting new people but it's a challenge worth doing.
"It is very nerve-racking, but as soon as you get there it just falls off you ... the women are so lovely and everyone feels the same and everyone's so accepting," she said.
The 29-year-old disability support worker said women of all abilities are welcome to join and bring their support workers if they wish.
She's been surprised by the response she's received from Illawarra women about how valued the group has become.
"To hear that they're getting out and they're making friends and going to a restaurant that they've wanted to go to for ages but didn't have anyone to go with ... I'm really glad it's helping in that way," Ms Wellington said.
